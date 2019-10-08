Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Olympic Steel, Inc.    ZEUS

OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.

(ZEUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results Before Market Opens on November 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Conference Call to Be Held 10:00 a.m. ET Same Day

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, invites you to participate in its conference call to discuss 2019 third-quarter results.

When:

 

Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

Hosts:

Richard T. Marabito, CEO

 

David A. Wolfort, President

 

Richard A. Manson, CFO

 

 

Web Address:

www.olysteel.com

The Company intends to release its 2019 third-quarter financial results before the market opens on November 8, 2019. If you are unable to listen to the live call, a webcast will be archived and available for replay at www.olysteel.com.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 30 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
09:16aWEBCAST ALERT : Olympic Steel to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results B..
BU
08/30OLYMPIC STEEL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05OLYMPIC STEEL : Announces EZ-Dumper® Asset Acquisition
BU
08/01OLYMPIC STEEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/01OLYMPIC STEEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01OLYMPIC STEEL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/01OLYMPIC STEEL : Reports Second-Quarter Results
BU
06/27WEBCAST ALERT : Olympic Steel to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results ..
BU
05/31OLYMPIC STEEL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03OLYMPIC STEEL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 607 M
EBIT 2019 19,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 0,57%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Olympic Steel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 13,98  $
Spread / Highest target 0,14%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard T. Marabito Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Wolfort President & Director
Michael D. Siegal Chairman
Andrew S. Greiff Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Manson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPIC STEEL, INC.-2.03%152
NUCOR-4.11%15 434
POSCO--.--%15 172
ARCELORMITTAL-32.84%14 242
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-20.05%12 819
THYSSENKRUPP AG-16.99%8 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group