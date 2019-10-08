Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results Before Market Opens on November 8, 2019

Conference Call to Be Held 10:00 a.m. ET Same Day

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, invites you to participate in its conference call to discuss 2019 third-quarter results.

When: Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Richard T. Marabito, CEO David A. Wolfort, President Richard A. Manson, CFO Web Address: www.olysteel.com

The Company intends to release its 2019 third-quarter financial results before the market opens on November 8, 2019. If you are unable to listen to the live call, a webcast will be archived and available for replay at www.olysteel.com.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 30 facilities in North America.

