Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ASVEL

Olympique Lyonnais confirms that it has entered exclusive discussions with ASVEL SASP to take a minority stake in the Villeurbanne basketball club.

The exclusive period extends until 30 June 2019.

This investment would strengthen ties between two of the Lyon region's emblematic sports clubs.

