Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Olympique Lyonnais Groupe    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ASVEL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Olympique Lyonnais confirms that it has entered exclusive discussions with ASVEL SASP to take a minority stake in the Villeurbanne basketball club.

The exclusive period extends until 30 June 2019.

This investment would strengthen ties between two of the Lyon region's emblematic sports clubs.

 














OL GROUPE
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment B
INDICES: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57611-ol-pr-discussions-asvel-20190322-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
01:05pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Exclusive discussions with asvel
AN
03/14OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Lyon shares hit after Champions League exit
RE
03/13Juventus shares soar as investors cheer Ronaldo hat-trick
RE
02/15OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Publication of the first-half 2018/19 financial repo..
AN
02/12OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : First-half 2018/19 revenue and results
AN
01/09OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Transfer of ol groupe’s liquidity contract
AN
01/08OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Semi-annual report on ol groupe’s liquidity contract..
AN
2018OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : First-quarter 2018/19 revenue
AN
2018OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol academy ranked 2nd best training club in the euro..
AN
2018OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : EXTENSION OF KIT MANUFACTURER CONTRACT WITH adidas U..
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 294 M
EBIT 2019 29,5 M
Net income 2019 10,0 M
Debt 2019 174 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,29
P/E ratio 2020 9,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 171 M
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Jérôme Seydoux Vice Chairman
Patrick Bertrand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE5.00%195
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC3.02%79 869
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.90%40 493
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL54.43%23 083
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP6.15%18 614
EXPEDIA GROUP INC10.16%18 266
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.