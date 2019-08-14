Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : JEFF REINE-ADELAÏDE AT OL UNTIL 2024

Lyon, 14 August 2019

Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce the transfer of French U21 international midfielder Jeff Reine-Adélaïde from Angers SCO. The amount of the transfer is €25 million, plus incentives of up to €2.5 million and an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Although approached by numerous clubs, 21-year-old Jeff Reine-Adélaïde chose OL. He has signed a five-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, i.e. until 30 June 2024.

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde grew up in the Paris region and was trained at Racing Club Lens. At the age of 17 he joined Arsenal, where he made his start with the first team against Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Cup.

In January 2018, the French U21 international midfielder joined Angers SCO, with which he played 46 Ligue 1 matches (4 goals).

Followed for several months by Florian Maurice, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde participated in the Euro last June, reaching the semi-finals with the French U21 team along with Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart and Moussa Dembelé.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, who is considered one of the top potential stars at his position.



OL Groupe



Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email : investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - compartiment B



Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services –

CAC Travel & Leisure

Code ISIN : FR0010428771

Reuters : OLG.PA

Bloomberg : OLG FP

ICB : 5755 Services de loisirs



Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59812-olg-14082019-jeff-reine-adelaide-gb-vf.pdf Inside Information:- other releases

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews