Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : OL GROUPE : TRANSFER RECAP

Lyon, 1 July 2019



Olympique Lyonnais has concluded the following transfers in and out of the club:

Mathieu Gorgelin has been transferred to Le Havre FC with an earn-out of 40% on any future transfer.

Timothé Cognat has been transferred to Servette Genève, extending his temporary loan for the 2018/19 season, for €70 thousand plus an earn-out of 20% on any future transfer.

The loan of Zachary Brault Guillard to Impact Montreal has been extended until 31 December 2019.

Two promising young players trained at the club have signed their first professional contracts: Titouan Thomas (French U17 international) and Cédric Sofian Augarreau (French U18 International), confirming the training strategy of Olympique Lyonnais.

Ciprian Tatarusanu, international Romanian goalkeeper, has signed a three-year contract with the club, i.e. until 30 June 2022.

Héritier Deyonge, Belgian U17 international, who had been playing for PSV Eindhoven under amateur status, has signed an aspirant contract that has been submitted to FIFA for validation in accordance with the procedure for registering a minor player.





