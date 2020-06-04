Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Olympique Lyonnais Groupe    OLG   FR0010428771

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS JOINS FORCES WITH VEOLIA TO DEFINE THE CLUBS CARBON STRATEGY AND ANNOUNCES A 100% RECYCLED TRAINING T-SHIRT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:10pm EDT













Thursday 4 June 2020
 
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Friday 5 June 2020, Olympique Lyonnais and Veolia will present their common initiatives in favor of the environment.
 
Veolia has been a partner of the club for 10 years and contributes its skills and know-how to step up OL Groupe's environmental transformation.
 
Becoming the Club's official "Environment Partner" means working together to build and deploy an ambitious programme of resource conservation and ecodesign, of reuse and recycling. This two-year collaboration (until 30 June 2022) will make OL one of the very first football clubs to undertake a comprehensive environmental programme.
Veolia will accompany Olympique Lyonnais in this regard as it develops a carbon strategy, from assessing its carbon footprint to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.
 
The partners have already set their first initiatives in motion, while waiting for the initial test results. Today, Veolia and OL have today revealed the design of a new Training T-shirt, made of 100% recycled material in the Rhône-Alpes region, and developed jointly by Veolia and Olympique Lyonnais. The T-shirt will become part of the range of products offered in the Club's boutiques starting in the 2020/21 season.
Players on the Club's teams will also be given individual waterbottles made of Veolia recycled material that will replace single-use plastic bottles.
 
Olympique Lyonnais will also raise awareness among spectators in the stadium as soon as they are allowed to return. Initiatives will include flavoured drinking water at "water bars”, games to raise awareness about the environment on the Club app and publicity campaigns to encourage spectators to adopt more responsible behaviour concerning waste sorting and water and energy conservation.
 
Finally, the players on OL's men's and women's professional teams will support these initiatives through a new awareness campaign to be deployed throughout the month of June.

Click here to play the video

To complement this environmental partnership, Veolia has become a Major Sponsor of the OL women's team, six-time European champions and French champions for the last 14 seasons. The Veolia brand will appear on players' sleeves for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. This commitment reflects the values of male-female equality and inclusion shared by Olympique Lyonnais and Veolia.
 
Veolia will also support the "Corporate and Employment Centre”, which will become the “Corporate and Employment Centre in partnership with Veolia” starting with the 2020/21 season. This flagship project, part of the CSR strategy developed by OL Foundation in partnership with the French national employment office and the non-profit organisation Nes&Cité, aims to ensure true equality of employment opportunity.
 
“We are particularly sensitive to environmental questions and have been since the new stadium was built. It was therefore natural for us to strengthen our ties with Veolia, our long-standing partner, to support our environmental programme. Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to inject new energy into its partnership with Veolia and to rely on Veolia's skills and recognised ability to accelerate the construction of an economically virtuous corporate project.”
Jean-Michel Aulas, Chairman of Olympique Lyonnais
 

 

 
OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
 
www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
 
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5xtk5VulGedl3BwkptnbGRnm5pplJPIaGXJyGGel8iZb3JnyZphapyWZm9knGxm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/63770-ol-groupe-veolia-040620-partenariat-environnement-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
12:10pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Olympique lyonnais joins forces with veolia to defin..
AN
06/02OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Karl toko ekambi signs for four seasons with ol
AN
05/23OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Olympique lyonnais acknowledges the position of the ..
AN
05/19OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Reallocation of treasury shares (cancels and replace..
AN
05/19OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Reallocation of treasury shares
AN
05/12OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Revenue for the first nine months of 2019/20
AN
05/12OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
05/04OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Statement regarding the 2019/20 ligue 1 season
AN
03/20OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol foundation grants eur 300,000 to combat the coron..
AN
03/19OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Implementation of measures to combat the propagation..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2020 227 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 155 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,60 €
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Jérôme Seydoux Vice Chairman
Patrick Bertrand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE-21.24%155
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-15.96%70 646
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.4.00%46 495
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-16.67%16 446
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-17.57%12 567
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-18.03%8 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group