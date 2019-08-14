Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : PAID LOAN OF PAPE CHEIKH DIOP

Lyon, 14 August 2019
Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Pape Cheikh Diop to Celta Vigo, for a maximum of €0.5 million with a €9 million purchase option. Incentives of €1 million and a 10% earn-out on any future transactions made by Celta Vigo on the player are also part of the deal.
Olympique Lyonnais thanks Cheikh for his dedication, positive attitude and commitment to the club, and wishes him every success with Celta Vigo.
|
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services –
CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG. PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on
www.actusnews.com, it′s free
© 2019 ActusNews