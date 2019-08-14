Log in
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
08/14 11:35:09 am
3.21 EUR   -0.31%
01:50pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Paid loan of pape cheikh diop
AN
08/06Skipper Koscielny leaves Arsenal to join Bordeaux
RE
07/23OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Financial year 2018/19
AN
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : PAID LOAN OF PAPE CHEIKH DIOP

08/14/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Lyon, 14 August 2019

 

 

Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Pape Cheikh Diop to Celta Vigo, for a maximum of €0.5 million with a €9 million purchase option. Incentives of €1 million and a 10% earn-out on any future transactions made by Celta Vigo on the player are also part of the deal.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Cheikh for his dedication, positive attitude and commitment to the club, and wishes him every success with Celta Vigo.

 

 

 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
 
www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
 
Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services –
CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG. PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59808-olg-14082019-pape-cheikh-diop-gb-vf.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
