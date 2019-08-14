Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : PAID LOAN OF PAPE CHEIKH DIOP

Lyon, 14 August 2019

Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Pape Cheikh Diop to Celta Vigo, for a maximum of €0.5 million with a €9 million purchase option. Incentives of €1 million and a 10% earn-out on any future transactions made by Celta Vigo on the player are also part of the deal.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Cheikh for his dedication, positive attitude and commitment to the club, and wishes him every success with Celta Vigo.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services –

CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG. PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59808-olg-14082019-pape-cheikh-diop-gb-vf.pdf Inside Information:- other releases

