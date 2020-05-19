Log in
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
News 
News

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : REALLOCATION OF TREASURY SHARES

05/19/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Lyon, 19 May 2020


Olympique Lyonnais Groupe has reallocated 72,949 shares held in treasury, representing a portion of the shares acquired under the Company's share buyback programme.

These shares, initially earmarked for share grants under the Company's incentive plans, have now been made available for the purpose of exchanges or other payments, in the context of acquisitions.

These shares have been exchanged for shares of LDLC ASVEL, pursuant to the agreements signed on 21 June 2019; they represent an additional investment of 2.36% in the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.

As a result of this transaction, OL Groupe now holds 33.33% of the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.
 

As of 30 April 2020, the Company held 751,564 OL Groupe shares (excluding the liquidity contract).
 

 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
 
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris – Segment B
 
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGhwYpyYlGaZm21xapZqZmOUmWuUxJOYa5aclZJuZ8yVm55mmGiTmsaVZm9kmm5o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/63592-olg-190520-reaffectation-actions-auto-detenues-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
