OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE

(OLG)
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFER OF ELISHA OWUSU TO KAA GENT

06/21/2019 | 12:05pm EDT


Lyon, 21 June 2019


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for €1 million plus an earn-out of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

 














 
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
 
 		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Services – CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58937-olg-210619-cession-owusu-la-gantoise-gb.pdf
© 2019 ActusNews


© 2019 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 36,3 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,98
P/E ratio 2020 9,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 188 M
Chart OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,57 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Jérôme Seydoux Vice Chairman
Patrick Bertrand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE17.86%204
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.06%71 451
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.23.51%44 637
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP42.33%21 661
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL34.81%18 787
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.05%17 287
