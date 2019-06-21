Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFER OF ELISHA OWUSU TO KAA GENT

Lyon, 21 June 2019
Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for €1 million plus an earn-out of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.
