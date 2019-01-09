

Décines, 7 January 2019



OL Groupe has terminated the liquidity contract it had until now and has signed a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Termination of existing liquidity contract

The liquidity contract signed with Exane BNP Paribas on 15 February 2008 was terminated as of 31 December 2018. On the date the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- cash: 12,273.14 euros

- shares: 73,500

As of the date the contract was cancelled, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- cash: 190,384.17 euros

- shares: 294,516

Signature of new liquidity contract

OL Groupe has entered into a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux as liquidity provider in respect of its ordinary shares (ISIN code: FR0010428771) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, with effect from 2 January 2019 for a 12-month term, automatically renewable by tacit agreement. The liquidity contract complies with the decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account for the purpose of implementing this liquidity contract:

- cash: 190,384.17 euros.

- shares: 294,516



