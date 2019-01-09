Log in
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
  Report  
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe : TRANSFER OF OL GROUPES LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

01/09/2019


Décines, 7 January 2019


OL Groupe has terminated the liquidity contract it had until now and has signed a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Termination of existing liquidity contract

The liquidity contract signed with Exane BNP Paribas on 15 February 2008 was terminated as of 31 December 2018. On the date the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- cash: 12,273.14 euros

- shares: 73,500

As of the date the contract was cancelled, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- cash: 190,384.17 euros

- shares: 294,516

Signature of new liquidity contract

OL Groupe has entered into a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux as liquidity provider in respect of its ordinary shares (ISIN code: FR0010428771) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, with effect from 2 January 2019 for a 12-month term, automatically renewable by tacit agreement. The liquidity contract complies with the decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account for the purpose of implementing this liquidity contract:

- cash: 190,384.17 euros.

- shares: 294,516

 
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
 		  
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services
CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
 

© 2019 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 5,00 M
Debt 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,11
P/E ratio 2020 21,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 162 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Aulas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Sauvage Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuelle Sarrabay Deputy General Manager-Finance & IT
Jérôme Seydoux Vice Chairman
Patrick Bertrand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%186
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-0.62%79 308
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.22%37 602
EXPEDIA GROUP INC3.83%17 067
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP-1.00%16 548
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL8.94%15 897
