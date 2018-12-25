Olympus : Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending March 2020) by Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)
12/25/2018 | 07:50am CET
Dec. 25, 2018 Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending March 2020) by Transfer of Equity Interests of Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary) (PDF: 106.7KB)
Dec. 13, 2018 Notice Concerning Settlement of Lawsuit for Damages from Past Deferral in Posting of Losses (PDF: 57.3KB)
Dec. 11, 2018 Execution of a Plea Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (PDF: 61.4KB)
Nov. 06, 2018 Notice Concerning the Revision to Financial Forecast (PDF: 86.3KB)
Aug. 30, 2018 Notice Concerning Launch of Appeal on Decision against Olympus Subsidiary (PDF: 62.8KB)
Aug. 07, 2018 Notice Concerning Judgment of the Lawsuit against Consolidated Subsidiary (PDF: 61.9KB)
Aug. 07, 2018 Notice Concerning Recording of Other Expenses and Revision to Financial Forecast (PDF: 77.4KB)
Jul. 31, 2018 Notice Concerning Settlement of Lawsuit for Damages (PDF: 64.7KB)
Jul. 26, 2018 Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration (PDF: 55.7KB)
Jun. 26, 2018 Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration (PDF: 35.3KB)
May. 11, 2018 (Progress of Disclosure Matters) Impact on Business Performance of Discontinuation of Operations of Consolidated Subsidiary (PDF: 70.1KB)
May. 11, 2018 Notification with new appointment of the executive members and the substitute audit & supervisory board member (PDF: 87.8KB)
May. 07, 2018 Notice Concerning the Discontinued Operations of Consolidated Subsidiary (Chinese Production Subsidiary for the Imaging Business) (PDF: 65.0KB)
Feb. 07, 2018 Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase (PDF: 30.7KB)
Jan. 10, 2018 Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase (PDF: 29.1KB)
Disclaimer
Olympus Corporation published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 06:49:03 UTC
Latest news on OLYMPUS CORP
Sales 2019
797 B
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
33 017 M
Debt 2019
39 112 M
Yield 2019
0,90%
P/E ratio 2019
32,12
P/E ratio 2020
16,42
EV / Sales 2019
1,44x
EV / Sales 2020
1,32x
Capitalization
1 107 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
4 188 JPY
Spread / Average Target
30%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.