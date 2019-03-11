Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Olympus Corp    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORP

(7733)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Olympus : whistleblower Woodford wins London pensions lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 07:49pm EDT
Former CEO at Olympus Corporation Michael Woodford speaks with a Reuters reporter in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The former CEO of Olympus, who blew the whistle on a $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion) accounting scandal at the Japanese medical equipment maker in 2011, has won a London court battle over alleged wrongdoing linked to his 64-million-pound pension.

Olympus's British subsidiary KeyMed sued Michael Woodford and former company director Paul Hillman in 2016, alleging they breached their duties as directors and trustees of a defined benefit pension plan and conspired to maximize their pension benefits by unlawful means.

London High Court Judge Marcus Smith said on Monday he saw no evidence of dishonest or improper conduct by the company veterans and said any failings identified by KeyMed could be attributable to "an innocent failure of process" in a busy company.

"In these circumstances, I find that the defendants acted honestly and did not breach the duties ... dishonestly or at all," he said in a judgment.

Woodford, who joined KeyMed as a 20-year-old salesman in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become Olympus's first foreign chief executive in 2011, was fired two weeks into the top job after persistently querying unexplained payments. He then alerted global authorities and the media.

Olympus initially said Woodford was fired for failing to understand its management style and Japanese culture. But the company later admitted it had used improper accounting to conceal investment losses and restated years of financial results. In September 2012, the company and three former executives pleaded guilty in Japan to cover-up charges.

Woodford and Hillman, described in the judgment as Woodford's "right-hand man" who also left the company in 2011 after a 33-year career, said in a joint statement that they felt completely vindicated.

KeyMed, a surgical products maker in southern England, said it was disappointed and considering its legal options.

"When KeyMed discovered that Mr Woodford was entitled to a pension transfer of over 64 million pounds, we had a duty to our stakeholders to investigate the circumstances in which such a large entitlement had arisen," it said in a statement.

Woodford has said his annual pension benefit rose to 993,000 pounds at the end of his 30-year Olympus career. This was converted into a capital sum of 64.5 million pounds and transferred to a Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), a UK government-approved scheme, with Olympus's approval in 2014.

Olympus’s European headquarters in Germany did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment sent after hours.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Kirstin Ridley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLYMPUS CORP
07:49pOLYMPUS : whistleblower Woodford wins London pensions lawsuit
RE
02/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon
02/08OLYMPUS CORP : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/08OLYMPUS CORP : Slide show Q3 results
CO
01/22OLYMPUS : failed to report over 800 overseas medical device defects
AQ
01/11ASIA MARKETS: Fed Restraint, Trade Hopes Bolster Asian Markets
DJ
01/11Nikkei gains on strong Wall Street; Olympus jumps
RE
01/11SONY : Japan's Olympus to propose board seat for activist investor ValueAct
RE
2018OLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Recording Other Income (in the fiscal year ending Ma..
PU
2018OLYMPUS : Medical Systems Corporation, Former Senior Executive Plead Guilty to D..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 794 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 29 380 M
Debt 2019 53 260 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 60,04
P/E ratio 2020 24,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 1 712 B
Chart OLYMPUS CORP
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 898  JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Sasa Executive President & Representative Director
Yasuo Takeuchi Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Haruo Ogawa Director & Chief Technology Officer
Akihiro Taguchi Director, Manager-Sales & Marketing
Sumitaka Fujita Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPUS CORP48.48%15 391
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC11.64%99 691
DANAHER CORPORATION21.26%89 090
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.45%61 109
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.80%54 759
ILLUMINA-1.80%43 296
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.