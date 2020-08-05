Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 0 08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This document has been translated from the Japanese original (as submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange) for reference purposes only. Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages caused by misunderstanding from the translation. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 August 5, 2020 Company Name: Olympus Corporation Code Number: 7733 (URL: https://www.olympus.co.jp/) Stock Exchange Listing: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Representative: Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Contact: Takayuki Aoyagi, Vice President, Accounting Department Phone: 03-3340-2111 Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative) (% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Three months ended (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % June 30, 2020 142,403 (21.7) 1,190 (91.9) 209 (98.5) (2,732) - June 30, 2019 181,885 0.7 14,736 - 13,607 - 8,643 - Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share owners of parent income Three months ended (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥) (¥) June 30, 2020 (2,736) - (9,840) - (2.13) (2.13) June 30, 2019 8,637 - (773) - 6.32 6.32 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity attributable Total assets Total equity to owners of parent owners of parent to total assets As of (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) % June 30, 2020 1,099,081 361,955 360,910 32.8 March 31, 2020 1,015,663 371,958 370,747 36.5 2. Dividends Annual dividends First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Total (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) Fiscal year ended - - - 10.00 10.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending - March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - - - - (Forecast) Notes: 1. Revisions of the forecast most recently announced: No 2. The forecast dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is yet to be determined due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation of the forecast of financial results at the current point in time because of the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) The forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 had not been determined at the current point in time due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation because of the impact of COVID-19. We intend to promptly disclose such information when the forecast of consolidated financial results can be calculated. * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Total number of issued shares (common stock) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 1,370,914,963 shares As of March 31, 2020 1,370,914,963 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 85,328,967 shares As of March 31, 2020 85,329,780 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended June 30, 2020 1,285,578,396 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 1,365,683,992 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on information currently available as of the date of release of these materials and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Attached Material Contents 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Three Months ..................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations...................................................................................................... 2 (2) Financial Position .................................................................................................................................... 4 (3) Cash Flows .............................................................................................................................................. 5 (4) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements..... 5 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ........................................... 6 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position..................................................................... 6 (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss ........................................................................... 8 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........................................................... 9 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .................................................................. 10 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows............................................................................. 11 (6) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................... 13 (Notes on premise of going concern) .................................................................................................... 13 (Reporting entity) .................................................................................................................................. 13 (Basis of preparation) ............................................................................................................................ 13 (Significant accounting policies) ........................................................................................................... 13 (Significant accounting estimates and associated judgments)............................................................... 13 (Segment information) .......................................................................................................................... 14 1 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Three Months Explanation of Results of Operations Overall (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 181,885 142,403 (39,482) (21.7) Operating profit (loss) 14,736 1,190 (13,546) (91.9) Profit (loss) attributable to 8,637 (2,736) (11,373) - owners of parent Exchange rate (Yen/U.S. dollar) 109.90 107.62 (2.28) - Exchange rate (Yen/Euro) 123.49 118.48 (5.01) - Exchange rate (Yen/Renminbi) 16.07 15.17 (0.90) - While economic activities are gradually reopening after shutdowns due to the global spread of COVID-19, the global economy faced extremely challenging conditions in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Japanese economy also faces similar challenging conditions as the global economy as corporate earnings continue to deteriorate due to COVID-19. Under such circumstances, the Olympus Group announced its business transformation plan "Transform Olympus" in January 2019, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company, and a medium- and long-term management strategy based on "Transform Olympus." The management strategy indicates the long-term direction of the Company, and we are promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth. The Olympus Group's overall revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased to ¥142,403 million (down 21.7% year on year) due to the decline in revenue in all our businesses due to factors such as limits on sales promotion activities because of COVID-19. Regarding operating profit (loss), we recorded ¥1,190 million (down 91.9% year on year), due to decreased revenue in all our businesses, despite a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses. Moreover, despite a decrease of finance costs, loss attributable to owners of parent totaled ¥2,736 million (compared with profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥8,637 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the recording of income taxes. Furthermore, we have recognized an impact on the Company's consolidated results in the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to COVID-19 of approximately ¥34,000 million in revenue and approximately ¥11,000 million in operating profit. Regarding foreign exchange, the yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the renminbi compared to the previous fiscal year. The average exchange rate during the period was ¥107.62 against the U.S. dollar (¥109.90 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥118.48 against the euro (¥123.49 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥15.17 against the renminbi (¥16.07 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) which caused revenue and operating profit to down by ¥5,381 million and ¥1,732 million, respectively, year on year. 2 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Endoscopic Solutions Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 95,410 79,198 (16,212) (17.0) Operating profit (loss) 21,918 14,631 (7,287) (33.2) Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business amounted to ¥79,198 million (down 17.0% year on year), while operating profit amounted to ¥14,631 million (down 33.2% year on year). In April 2020, in Europe and Asian, we introduced the new flagship endoscopic system "EVIS X1", but due to the impact of the COVID-19, postponement or discontinuation of gastrointestinal endoscopy was recommended by each academic society, the number of procedures decreased, and there were restrictions on sales promotion activities such as restriction of visits to medical institutions or postponement/cancellation of business negotiations. As a result, revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business declined. Operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency. Therapeutic Solutions Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 52,056 38,100 (13,956) (26.8) Operating profit (loss) 5,676 1,449 (4,227) (74.5) Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business amounted to ¥38,100 million (down 26.8% year on year), while operating profit amounted to ¥1,449 million (down 74.5% year on year). Due to the impact of the COVID-19, postponement of surgery and procedures was recommended by each academic society, the number of procedures decreased, and there were restrictions on sales promotion activities such as restriction of visits to medical institutions or postponement/cancellation of business negotiations. As a result, revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business declined. Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency. Scientific Solutions Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 22,613 17,757 (4,856) (21.5) Operating profit (loss) 1,644 (1,604) (3,248) - Consolidated revenue in the Scientific Solutions Business amounted to ¥17,757 million (down 21.5% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥1,604 million (compared with an operating profit of ¥1,644 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The electrical component and semiconductor markets in China have been on a recovery trend. However, overall, in addition to a reduced desire for capital investment in the aviation and automotive industries, restrictions on sales promotion activities including restrictions on visits to clients and delays and cancellations of business negotiations due to COVID-19 led to decreased sales in the Scientific Solutions Business. Operating profit in the Scientific Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency. 3 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Imaging Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 10,189 6,024 (4,165) (40.9) Operating profit (loss) (2,341) (2,746) (405) - Consolidated revenue in the Imaging Business amounted to ¥6,024 million (down 40.9% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥2,746 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥2,341 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). A harsh operating environment due to the rise of smartphones, etc. in addition to a decrease in customers at physical stores because of the impact of COVID-19 led to a decline in revenue in the Imaging Business. Operating loss in the Imaging Business expanded mainly due to the decrease in revenue, despite the advancement of improved cost-effectiveness. Others (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ratio (%) Revenue 1,617 1,324 (293) (18.1) Operating profit (loss) (646) (438) 208 - Consolidated revenue in other businesses amounted to ¥1,324 million (down 18.1% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥438 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥646 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Due to the impact of COVID-19, revenue decreased in the animal-related business and the imaging component business following restrictions on sales promotions activities. Operating profit (loss) in other businesses improved due to cost reductions following the completion of some development themes in the imaging component business. Financial Position As of the end of the first quarter under review, total assets increased by ¥83,418 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,099,081 million. This is primarily because cash and cash equivalents increased ¥108,012 million and inventories increased ¥15,722 million, despite trade and other receivables decreasing ¥31,060 million and retirement benefit asset decreasing ¥13,848 million as a result of the impact of implementing a pension buy-in for the primary pension plan for the Olympus Group's subsidiaries located in the U.K. in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Due to the pension buy-in, a portion of plan assets held have been contributed to the insurance company, and the Olympus Group concluded an insurance agreement with the insurance company that ensures the receipt of an amount of money equivalent to pension benefits for pensioners in the future. Total liabilities increased in comparison to the end of the previous fiscal year by ¥93,421 million to ¥737,126 million. This is primarily because of a ¥30,926 million increase in bonds and borrowings in current liabilities in addition to a ¥84,079 million increase in bonds and borrowings in non-current liabilities due to the impact of financing through long-term borrowings in order to secure on-hand liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on business results, despite a ¥11,687 million decrease in trade and other payables. Total equity decreased in comparison to the end of the previous fiscal year by ¥10,003 million to ¥361,955 million. This is primarily because of a ¥11,348 million decrease in retained earnings due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and the impact of implementing a pension buy-in for the primary pension plan for the Olympus Group's subsidiaries located in the U.K. in the three months ended June 30, 2020. As a result of the foregoing, equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets decreased from 36.5% as of the end of the previous fiscal year to 32.8%. 4 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter under review reached ¥270,671 million, an increase of ¥107,954 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. The following is the cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥8,388 million (compared with ¥28,406 million provided for the three months ended June 30, 2019). The main sources of cash included an adjustment for noncash items of ¥15,378 million in depreciation and amortization, and a decrease in trade and other receivables of ¥31,566 million. The main uses of cash included ¥15,196 million increase in inventories, ¥10,092 million decrease in trade and other payables, and ¥5,786 million of income taxes paid. Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥12,291 million (compared with ¥15,513 million used for the three months ended June 30, 2019). The main uses of cash included ¥8,569 million in purchase of property, plant and equipment and ¥4,068 million in purchase of intangible assets. Cash flows from financing activities Net cash provided by financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥111,818 million (compared with ¥11,285 million used for the three months ended June 30, 2019). Increasing factors mainly included ¥16,128 million in increase in short-term borrowings and commercial papers and ¥99,180 million in proceeds from long-term borrowings. Regarding proceeds from long-term borrowings, this was because financing was carried out through long-term borrowings in order to secure on-hand liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on business results. Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements The forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at the current point in time due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation because of continuing uncertainties regarding when the COVID-19 crisis will be over, the responses of each country and region, market trends and economic trends that will be affected by those impacts, and because there have fundamentally been no changes to those factors since the submission of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" on May 29, 2020. We intend to promptly disclose such information when the forecast of consolidated financial results is able to be calculated. 5 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 162,494 270,506 Trade and other receivables 143,062 112,002 Other financial assets 3,424 2,369 Inventories 167,596 183,318 Income taxes receivable 3,521 4,405 Other current assets 20,336 25,700 Subtotal 500,433 598,300 Assets held for sale 6,274 6,100 Total current assets 506,707 604,400 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 202,134 201,297 Goodwill 98,328 97,373 Intangible assets 74,792 75,120 Retirement benefit asset 31,111 17,263 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,267 2,244 Trade and other receivables 19,685 19,592 Other financial assets 27,266 29,962 Deferred tax assets 51,156 49,753 Other non-current assets 2,217 2,077 Total non-current assets 508,956 494,681 Total assets 1,015,663 1,099,081 6 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 59,557 47,870 Bonds and borrowings 81,018 111,944 Other financial liabilities 20,188 21,980 Income taxes payable 11,276 8,629 Provisions 20,598 21,982 Other current liabilities 136,912 127,912 Subtotal 329,549 340,317 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 4,221 4,093 Total current liabilities 333,770 344,410 Non-current liabilities Bonds and borrowings 199,897 283,976 Other financial liabilities 30,733 32,119 Retirement benefit liability 49,607 50,120 Provisions 7,281 6,764 Deferred tax liabilities 13,147 8,469 Other non-current liabilities 9,270 11,268 Total non-current liabilities 309,935 392,716 Total liabilities 643,705 737,126 Equity Share capital 124,643 124,643 Capital surplus 91,157 91,140 Treasury shares (98,135) (98,111) Other components of equity (22,751) (21,247) Retained earnings 275,833 264,485 Total equity attributable to owners of parent 370,747 360,910 Non-controlling interests 1,211 1,045 Total equity 371,958 361,955 Total liabilities and equity 1,015,663 1,099,081 7 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 181,885 142,403 Cost of sales 65,175 55,149 Gross profit 116,710 87,254 Selling, general and administrative expenses 101,074 84,634 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using 92 28 equity method Other income 336 917 Other expenses 1,328 2,375 Operating profit 14,736 1,190 Finance income 528 344 Finance costs 1,657 1,325 Profit before tax 13,607 209 Income taxes 4,964 2,941 Profit (loss) 8,643 (2,732) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of parent 8,637 (2,736) Non-controlling interests 6 4 Profit (loss) 8,643 (2,732) Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share ¥6.32 ¥(2.13) Diluted earnings (loss) per share ¥6.32 ¥(2.13) 8 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit (loss) 8,643 (2,732) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through other (371) 1,754 comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (381) (8,612) Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (752) (6,858) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (8,762) (295) Cash flow hedges 98 65 Share of other comprehensive income of associates - (20) accounted for using equity method Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (8,664) (250) Total other comprehensive income (9,416) (7,108) Comprehensive income (773) (9,840) Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent (779) (9,844) Non-controlling interests 6 4 Comprehensive income (773) (9,840) 9 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended June 30, 2019 (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Non- Other Capital Treasury Retained controlling Total equity Share capital components Total surplus shares earnings interests of equity Balance at April 1, 2019 124,606 91,310 (4,764) (8,234) 238,275 441,193 1,194 442,387 Profit 8,637 8,637 6 8,643 Other comprehensive (9,416) (9,416) (9,416) income Comprehensive income - - - (9,416) 8,637 (779) 6 (773) Purchase of treasury shares (1) (1) (1) Disposal of treasury shares (2) 2 0 0 Dividends from surplus (10,243) (10,243) (125) (10,368) Transfer from other components of equity to 381 (381) - - retained earnings Share-based payment (56) (56) (56) transactions Equity transactions with (158) (158) 158 - non-controlling interests Total transactions with - (216) 1 381 (10,624) (10,458) 33 (10,425) owners Balance at June 30, 2019 124,606 91,094 (4,763) (17,269) 236,288 429,956 1,233 431,189 Three months ended June 30, 2020 (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Non- Other Capital Treasury Retained controlling Total equity Share capital components Total surplus shares earnings interests of equity Balance at April 1, 2020 124,643 91,157 (98,135) (22,751) 275,833 370,747 1,211 371,958 Loss (2,736) (2,736) 4 (2,732) Other comprehensive (7,108) (7,108) (7,108) income Comprehensive income - - - (7,108) (2,736) (9,844) 4 (9,840) Disposal of treasury shares (24) 24 0 0 Dividends from surplus - (170) (170) Transfer from other components of equity to 8,612 (8,612) - - retained earnings Share-based payment 7 7 7 transactions Total transactions with - (17) 24 8,612 (8,612) 7 (170) (163) owners Balance at June 30, 2020 124,643 91,140 (98,111) (21,247) 264,485 360,910 1,045 361,955 10 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 13,607 209 Depreciation and amortization 17,427 15,378 Interest and dividend income (520) (350) Interest expenses 1,031 987 Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using (92) (28) equity method Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 17,770 31,566 Decrease (increase) in inventories (10,829) (15,196) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (3,976) (10,092) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 166 762 Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset 1,203 928 Other (1,428) (9,491) Subtotal 34,359 14,673 Interest received 280 171 Dividends received 240 179 Interest paid (1,033) (849) Income taxes paid (5,440) (5,786) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,406 8,388 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,004) (8,569) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 60 108 Purchase of intangible assets (4,339) (4,068) Payments for acquisition of business (220) - Other (10) 238 Net cash used in investing activities (15,513) (12,291) 11 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings and 29,446 16,128 commercial papers Repayments of lease liabilities (3,334) (4,004) Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 99,180 Repayments of long-term borrowings (28,000) - Dividends paid (10,243) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (125) (170) Other 971 684 Net cash used in financing activities (11,285) 111,818 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (2,426) 39 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (818) 107,954 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 114,563 162,717 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 113,745 270,671 12 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on premise of going concern) No items to report (Reporting entity) Olympus Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") is a joint stock company located in Japan. The address of its registered head office is Hachioji-shi, Tokyo. The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Olympus Group") and interests in the Company's associates. The Olympus Group is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of endoscopic, therapeutic and scientific, imaging and other products. Details of each business are as described in Note "Segment information." (Basis of preparation) Statement of the condensed consolidated financial statements' compliance with IFRS

The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Olympus Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. Since the requirements for "Specified Company of Designated International Accounting Standards" set forth in Article 1-2 of the "Regulation on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" are satisfied, the Olympus Group adopts the provisions of Article 93 of the same Regulation. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be used in conjunction with the Olympus Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2019.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Yasuo Takeuchi, and Executive Officer and CFO Chikashi Takeda on August 5, 2020. Basis of measurement

The Olympus Group's condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an acquisition cost basis, except for specific financial instruments measured at fair value. Functional currency and presentation currency

The Olympus Group's condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is also the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen. (Significant accounting policies) The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Olympus Group for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are the same as those applied for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. (Significant accounting estimates and associated judgments) In preparing IFRS-based consolidated financial statements, the management is required to make judgment, estimates and assumptions that affect the adoption of accounting policies and the amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. Actual results may differ from such estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the effect is recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in future periods. The details of significant accounting estimates and associated judgments in the condensed consolidated financial statements are unchanged from the contents described in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, as described in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year, the effects of the spread of COVID-19 differ by region, but overall, are expected to gradually disappear from the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. We have assumed that the Company's sales activities will also begin to normalize at that point, and there have been no changes to that assumption. 13 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Segment information) Overview of reportable segments

The reportable segments of the Olympus Group are the units for which separate financial information is available and according to which reporting is periodically conducted to decide how to allocate management resources and assess business performance.

The Olympus Group has five basic segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Olympus Group has established comprehensive strategies and engages in business activities for the products and services it handles both in Japan and overseas.

Accordingly, the Olympus Group has the abovementioned five businesses as reportable segments. The principal products and services of each reportable segment are as follows. Reportable Segment Principal products and services Endoscopic Solutions Business Gastrointestinal endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, endoscopy systems, repair service Therapeutic Solutions Business Endo-therapy devices, energy devices, urology, gynecology and ENT products Scientific Solutions Business Biological microscopes, industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, non-destructive testing equipment Imaging Business Digital cameras, voice recorders Others Biomedical materials Revenue and business results for reportable segments

Revenue and business results of each reportable segment of the Olympus Group are as follows. The accounting method used for reportable segments is the same as the accounting policies of the Olympus

Group that are described in "Significant accounting policies."

Three months ended June 30, 2019 (Millions of yen) Reportable Segment Amount on Adjustment condensed consolidated Endoscopic Therapeutic Scientific Imaging Others Total (Note 2) financial statements Revenue Revenue from 95,410 52,056 22,613 10,189 1,617 181,885 - 181,885 outside customers Revenue among - - 20 - 97 117 (117) - segments (Note 1) Total revenue 95,410 52,056 22,633 10,189 1,714 182,002 (117) 181,885 Operating profit (loss) 21,918 5,676 1,644 (2,341) (646) 26,251 (11,515) 14,736 Finance income 528 Finance costs 1,657 Profit before tax 13,607 Other items Share of profit (loss) of investments 117 (25) - - - 92 - 92 accounted for using equity method Depreciation and 8,507 4,581 1,782 413 171 15,454 1,973 17,427 amortization Impairment losses - - - 545 - 545 - 545 (non-financial assets) Notes: Revenue among segments is based on actual market prices. Adjustment for operating profit (loss) is corporate expenses that consist of elimination of transactions among segments as well as general and administrative expenses and fundamental research expenses etc. that are not attributable to reportable segments. 14 Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 (Millions of yen) Reportable Segment Amount on Adjustment condensed consolidated Endoscopic Therapeutic Scientific Imaging Others Total (Note 2) financial statements Revenue Revenue from 79,198 38,100 17,757 6,024 1,324 142,403 - 142,403 outside customers Revenue among - - 0 1 30 31 (31) - segments (Note 1) Total revenue 79,198 38,100 17,757 6,025 1,354 142,434 (31) 142,403 Operating profit (loss) 14,631 1,449 (1,604) (2,746) (438) 11,292 (10,102) 1,190 Finance income 344 Finance costs 1,325 Profit before tax 209 Other items Share of profit (loss) of investments 30 (2) - - - 28 - 28 accounted for using equity method Depreciation and 8,361 3,081 1,699 237 145 13,523 1,855 15,378 amortization Impairment losses - - - 209 - 209 - 209 (non-financial assets) Notes: Revenue among segments is based on actual market prices. Adjustment for operating profit (loss) is corporate expenses that consist of elimination of transactions among segments as well as general and administrative expenses and fundamental research expenses etc. that are not attributable to reportable segments. 15 Attachments Original document

