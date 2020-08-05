Olympus : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Stock Exchange Listing: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Presentation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (cumulative)
(% indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Three months ended
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
June 30, 2020
142,403
(21.7)
1,190
(91.9)
209
(98.5)
(2,732)
-
June 30, 2019
181,885
0.7
14,736
-
13,607
-
8,643
-
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
owners of parent
income
Three months ended
(¥ million)
%
(¥ million)
%
(¥)
(¥)
June 30, 2020
(2,736)
-
(9,840)
-
(2.13)
(2.13)
June 30, 2019
8,637
-
(773)
-
6.32
6.32
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
owners of parent
to total assets
As of
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
%
June 30, 2020
1,099,081
361,955
360,910
32.8
March 31, 2020
1,015,663
371,958
370,747
36.5
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Total
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
Fiscal year ended
-
-
-
10.00
10.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
(Forecast)
Notes: 1. Revisions of the forecast most recently announced: No
2. The forecast dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is yet to be determined due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation of the forecast of financial results at the current point in time because of the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 had not been determined at the current point in time due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation because of the impact of COVID-19. We intend to promptly disclose such information when the forecast of consolidated financial results can be calculated.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
1,370,914,963 shares
As of March 31, 2020
1,370,914,963 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
85,328,967 shares
As of March 31, 2020
85,329,780 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
1,285,578,396 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
1,365,683,992 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on information currently available as of the date of release of these materials and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Attached Material
Contents
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Three Months .....................................
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations......................................................................................................
(2)
Financial Position ....................................................................................................................................
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Three Months
Explanation of Results of Operations
Overall
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
181,885
142,403
(39,482)
(21.7)
Operating profit (loss)
14,736
1,190
(13,546)
(91.9)
Profit (loss) attributable to
8,637
(2,736)
(11,373)
-
owners of parent
Exchange rate (Yen/U.S. dollar)
109.90
107.62
(2.28)
-
Exchange rate (Yen/Euro)
123.49
118.48
(5.01)
-
Exchange rate (Yen/Renminbi)
16.07
15.17
(0.90)
-
While economic activities are gradually reopening after shutdowns due to the global spread of COVID-19, the global economy faced extremely challenging conditions in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Japanese economy also faces similar challenging conditions as the global economy as corporate earnings continue to deteriorate due to COVID-19.
Under such circumstances, the Olympus Group announced its business transformation plan "Transform Olympus" in January 2019, aiming to develop itself as a truly global medtech company, and a medium- and long-term management strategy based on "Transform Olympus." The management strategy indicates the long-term direction of the Company, and we are promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth.
The Olympus Group's overall revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased to ¥142,403 million (down 21.7% year on year) due to the decline in revenue in all our businesses due to factors such as limits on sales promotion activities because of COVID-19. Regarding operating profit (loss), we recorded ¥1,190 million (down 91.9% year on year), due to decreased revenue in all our businesses, despite a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses. Moreover, despite a decrease of finance costs, loss attributable to owners of parent totaled ¥2,736 million (compared with profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥8,637 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the recording of income taxes.
Furthermore, we have recognized an impact on the Company's consolidated results in the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to COVID-19 of approximately ¥34,000 million in revenue and approximately ¥11,000 million in operating profit.
Regarding foreign exchange, the yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the renminbi compared to the previous fiscal year. The average exchange rate during the period was ¥107.62 against the U.S. dollar (¥109.90 in the same period of the previous fiscal year), ¥118.48 against the euro (¥123.49 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥15.17 against the renminbi (¥16.07 in the same period of the previous fiscal year) which caused revenue and operating profit to down by ¥5,381 million and ¥1,732 million, respectively, year on year.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Endoscopic Solutions Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
95,410
79,198
(16,212)
(17.0)
Operating profit (loss)
21,918
14,631
(7,287)
(33.2)
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business amounted to ¥79,198 million (down 17.0% year on year), while operating profit amounted to ¥14,631 million (down 33.2% year on year).
In April 2020, in Europe and Asian, we introduced the new flagship endoscopic system "EVIS X1", but due to the impact of the COVID-19, postponement or discontinuation of gastrointestinal endoscopy was recommended by each academic society, the number of procedures decreased, and there were restrictions on sales promotion activities such as restriction of visits to medical institutions or postponement/cancellation of business negotiations. As a result, revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business declined.
Operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency.
Therapeutic Solutions Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
52,056
38,100
(13,956)
(26.8)
Operating profit (loss)
5,676
1,449
(4,227)
(74.5)
Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business amounted to ¥38,100 million (down 26.8% year on year), while operating profit amounted to ¥1,449 million (down 74.5% year on year).
Due to the impact of the COVID-19, postponement of surgery and procedures was recommended by each academic society, the number of procedures decreased, and there were restrictions on sales promotion activities such as restriction of visits to medical institutions or postponement/cancellation of business negotiations. As a result, revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business declined.
Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency.
Scientific Solutions Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
22,613
17,757
(4,856)
(21.5)
Operating profit (loss)
1,644
(1,604)
(3,248)
-
Consolidated revenue in the Scientific Solutions Business amounted to ¥17,757 million (down 21.5% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥1,604 million (compared with an operating profit of ¥1,644 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
The electrical component and semiconductor markets in China have been on a recovery trend. However, overall, in addition to a reduced desire for capital investment in the aviation and automotive industries, restrictions on sales promotion activities including restrictions on visits to clients and delays and cancellations of business negotiations due to COVID-19 led to decreased sales in the Scientific Solutions Business.
Operating profit in the Scientific Solutions Business decreased mainly due to lower sales as a result of the pandemic despite the progress in cost efficiency.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Imaging Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
10,189
6,024
(4,165)
(40.9)
Operating profit (loss)
(2,341)
(2,746)
(405)
-
Consolidated revenue in the Imaging Business amounted to ¥6,024 million (down 40.9% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥2,746 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥2,341 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
A harsh operating environment due to the rise of smartphones, etc. in addition to a decrease in customers at physical stores because of the impact of COVID-19 led to a decline in revenue in the Imaging Business.
Operating loss in the Imaging Business expanded mainly due to the decrease in revenue, despite the advancement of improved cost-effectiveness.
Others
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
ratio (%)
Revenue
1,617
1,324
(293)
(18.1)
Operating profit (loss)
(646)
(438)
208
-
Consolidated revenue in other businesses amounted to ¥1,324 million (down 18.1% year on year), while operating loss amounted to ¥438 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥646 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Due to the impact of COVID-19, revenue decreased in the animal-related business and the imaging component business following restrictions on sales promotions activities.
Operating profit (loss) in other businesses improved due to cost reductions following the completion of some development themes in the imaging component business.
Financial Position
As of the end of the first quarter under review, total assets increased by ¥83,418 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,099,081 million. This is primarily because cash and cash equivalents increased ¥108,012 million and inventories increased ¥15,722 million, despite trade and other receivables decreasing ¥31,060 million and retirement benefit asset decreasing ¥13,848 million as a result of the impact of implementing a pension buy-in for the primary pension plan for the Olympus Group's subsidiaries located in the U.K. in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Due to the pension buy-in, a portion of plan assets held have been contributed to the insurance company, and the Olympus Group concluded an insurance agreement with the insurance company that ensures the receipt of an amount of money equivalent to pension benefits for pensioners in the future.
Total liabilities increased in comparison to the end of the previous fiscal year by ¥93,421 million to ¥737,126 million. This is primarily because of a ¥30,926 million increase in bonds and borrowings in current liabilities in addition to a ¥84,079 million increase in bonds and borrowings in non-current liabilities due to the impact of financing through long-term borrowings in order to secure on-hand liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on business results, despite a ¥11,687 million decrease in trade and other payables.
Total equity decreased in comparison to the end of the previous fiscal year by ¥10,003 million to ¥361,955 million. This is primarily because of a ¥11,348 million decrease in retained earnings due to the recording of loss attributable to owners of parent and the impact of implementing a pension buy-in for the primary pension plan for the Olympus Group's subsidiaries located in the U.K. in the three months ended June 30, 2020.
As a result of the foregoing, equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets decreased from 36.5% as of the end of the previous fiscal year to 32.8%.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter under review reached ¥270,671 million, an increase of ¥107,954 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. The following is the cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥8,388 million (compared with ¥28,406 million provided for the three months ended June 30, 2019). The main sources of cash included an adjustment for noncash items of ¥15,378 million in depreciation and amortization, and a decrease in trade and other receivables of ¥31,566 million. The main uses of cash included ¥15,196 million increase in inventories, ¥10,092 million decrease in trade and other payables, and ¥5,786 million of income taxes paid.
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥12,291 million (compared with ¥15,513 million used for the three months ended June 30, 2019). The main uses of cash included ¥8,569 million in purchase of property, plant and equipment and ¥4,068 million in purchase of intangible assets.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash provided by financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ¥111,818 million (compared with ¥11,285 million used for the three months ended June 30, 2019). Increasing factors mainly included ¥16,128 million in increase in short-term borrowings and commercial papers and ¥99,180 million in proceeds from long-term borrowings. Regarding proceeds from long-term borrowings, this was because financing was carried out through long-term borrowings in order to secure on-hand liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on business results.
Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements
The forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at the current point in time due to the difficulties of making a reasonable calculation because of continuing uncertainties regarding when the COVID-19 crisis will be over, the responses of each country and region, market trends and economic trends that will be affected by those impacts, and because there have fundamentally been no changes to those factors since the submission of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020" on May 29, 2020. We intend to promptly disclose such information when the forecast of consolidated financial results is able to be calculated.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
162,494
270,506
Trade and other receivables
143,062
112,002
Other financial assets
3,424
2,369
Inventories
167,596
183,318
Income taxes receivable
3,521
4,405
Other current assets
20,336
25,700
Subtotal
500,433
598,300
Assets held for sale
6,274
6,100
Total current assets
506,707
604,400
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
202,134
201,297
Goodwill
98,328
97,373
Intangible assets
74,792
75,120
Retirement benefit asset
31,111
17,263
Investments accounted for using equity method
2,267
2,244
Trade and other receivables
19,685
19,592
Other financial assets
27,266
29,962
Deferred tax assets
51,156
49,753
Other non-current assets
2,217
2,077
Total non-current assets
508,956
494,681
Total assets
1,015,663
1,099,081
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
59,557
47,870
Bonds and borrowings
81,018
111,944
Other financial liabilities
20,188
21,980
Income taxes payable
11,276
8,629
Provisions
20,598
21,982
Other current liabilities
136,912
127,912
Subtotal
329,549
340,317
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
4,221
4,093
Total current liabilities
333,770
344,410
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
199,897
283,976
Other financial liabilities
30,733
32,119
Retirement benefit liability
49,607
50,120
Provisions
7,281
6,764
Deferred tax liabilities
13,147
8,469
Other non-current liabilities
9,270
11,268
Total non-current liabilities
309,935
392,716
Total liabilities
643,705
737,126
Equity
Share capital
124,643
124,643
Capital surplus
91,157
91,140
Treasury shares
(98,135)
(98,111)
Other components of equity
(22,751)
(21,247)
Retained earnings
275,833
264,485
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
370,747
360,910
Non-controlling interests
1,211
1,045
Total equity
371,958
361,955
Total liabilities and equity
1,015,663
1,099,081
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Revenue
181,885
142,403
Cost of sales
65,175
55,149
Gross profit
116,710
87,254
Selling, general and administrative expenses
101,074
84,634
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using
92
28
equity method
Other income
336
917
Other expenses
1,328
2,375
Operating profit
14,736
1,190
Finance income
528
344
Finance costs
1,657
1,325
Profit before tax
13,607
209
Income taxes
4,964
2,941
Profit (loss)
8,643
(2,732)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of parent
8,637
(2,736)
Non-controlling interests
6
4
Profit (loss)
8,643
(2,732)
Earnings per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
¥6.32
¥(2.13)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
¥6.32
¥(2.13)
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit (loss)
8,643
(2,732)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
(371)
1,754
comprehensive income
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(381)
(8,612)
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(752)
(6,858)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(8,762)
(295)
Cash flow hedges
98
65
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
-
(20)
accounted for using equity method
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(8,664)
(250)
Total other comprehensive income
(9,416)
(7,108)
Comprehensive income
(773)
(9,840)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
(779)
(9,844)
Non-controlling interests
6
4
Comprehensive income
(773)
(9,840)
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended June 30, 2019
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-
Other
Capital
Treasury
Retained
controlling
Total equity
Share capital
components
Total
surplus
shares
earnings
interests
of equity
Balance at April 1, 2019
124,606
91,310
(4,764)
(8,234)
238,275
441,193
1,194
442,387
Profit
8,637
8,637
6
8,643
Other comprehensive
(9,416)
(9,416)
(9,416)
income
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
(9,416)
8,637
(779)
6
(773)
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
(1)
(1)
Disposal of treasury shares
(2)
2
0
0
Dividends from surplus
(10,243)
(10,243)
(125)
(10,368)
Transfer from other
components of equity to
381
(381)
-
-
retained earnings
Share-based payment
(56)
(56)
(56)
transactions
Equity transactions with
(158)
(158)
158
-
non-controlling interests
Total transactions with
-
(216)
1
381
(10,624)
(10,458)
33
(10,425)
owners
Balance at June 30, 2019
124,606
91,094
(4,763)
(17,269)
236,288
429,956
1,233
431,189
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-
Other
Capital
Treasury
Retained
controlling
Total equity
Share capital
components
Total
surplus
shares
earnings
interests
of equity
Balance at April 1, 2020
124,643
91,157
(98,135)
(22,751)
275,833
370,747
1,211
371,958
Loss
(2,736)
(2,736)
4
(2,732)
Other comprehensive
(7,108)
(7,108)
(7,108)
income
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
(7,108)
(2,736)
(9,844)
4
(9,840)
Disposal of treasury shares
(24)
24
0
0
Dividends from surplus
-
(170)
(170)
Transfer from other
components of equity to
8,612
(8,612)
-
-
retained earnings
Share-based payment
7
7
7
transactions
Total transactions with
-
(17)
24
8,612
(8,612)
7
(170)
(163)
owners
Balance at June 30, 2020
124,643
91,140
(98,111)
(21,247)
264,485
360,910
1,045
361,955
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
13,607
209
Depreciation and amortization
17,427
15,378
Interest and dividend income
(520)
(350)
Interest expenses
1,031
987
Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using
(92)
(28)
equity method
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
17,770
31,566
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(10,829)
(15,196)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(3,976)
(10,092)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
166
762
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
1,203
928
Other
(1,428)
(9,491)
Subtotal
34,359
14,673
Interest received
280
171
Dividends received
240
179
Interest paid
(1,033)
(849)
Income taxes paid
(5,440)
(5,786)
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,406
8,388
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(11,004)
(8,569)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
60
108
Purchase of intangible assets
(4,339)
(4,068)
Payments for acquisition of business
(220)
-
Other
(10)
238
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,513)
(12,291)
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings and
29,446
16,128
commercial papers
Repayments of lease liabilities
(3,334)
(4,004)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
99,180
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(28,000)
-
Dividends paid
(10,243)
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(125)
(170)
Other
971
684
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,285)
111,818
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(2,426)
39
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(818)
107,954
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
114,563
162,717
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
113,745
270,671
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on premise of going concern) No items to report
(Reporting entity)
Olympus Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") is a joint stock company located in Japan. The address of its registered head office is Hachioji-shi, Tokyo. The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Olympus Group") and interests in the Company's associates.
The Olympus Group is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of endoscopic, therapeutic and scientific, imaging and other products. Details of each business are as described in Note "Segment information."
(Basis of preparation)
Statement of the condensed consolidated financial statements' compliance with IFRS
The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Olympus Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. Since the requirements for "Specified Company of Designated International Accounting Standards" set forth in Article 1-2 of the "Regulation on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" are satisfied, the Olympus Group adopts the provisions of Article 93 of the same Regulation. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be used in conjunction with the Olympus Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2019.
These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Yasuo Takeuchi, and Executive Officer and CFO Chikashi Takeda on August 5, 2020.
Basis of measurement
The Olympus Group's condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an acquisition cost basis, except for specific financial instruments measured at fair value.
Functional currency and presentation currency
The Olympus Group's condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is also the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen.
(Significant accounting policies)
The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Olympus Group for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are the same as those applied for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
(Significant accounting estimates and associated judgments)
In preparing IFRS-based consolidated financial statements, the management is required to make judgment, estimates and assumptions that affect the adoption of accounting policies and the amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. Actual results may differ from such estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the effect is recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in future periods.
The details of significant accounting estimates and associated judgments in the condensed consolidated financial statements are unchanged from the contents described in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, as described in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year, the effects of the spread of COVID-19 differ by region, but overall, are expected to gradually disappear from the third quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. We have assumed that the Company's sales activities will also begin to normalize at that point, and there have been no changes to that assumption.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
(Segment information)
Overview of reportable segments
The reportable segments of the Olympus Group are the units for which separate financial information is available and according to which reporting is periodically conducted to decide how to allocate management resources and assess business performance.
The Olympus Group has five basic segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Olympus Group has established comprehensive strategies and engages in business activities for the products and services it handles both in Japan and overseas.
Accordingly, the Olympus Group has the abovementioned five businesses as reportable segments.
The principal products and services of each reportable segment are as follows.
Reportable Segment
Principal products and services
Endoscopic Solutions Business
Gastrointestinal endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, endoscopy systems, repair service
Therapeutic Solutions Business
Endo-therapy devices, energy devices, urology, gynecology and ENT products
Revenue and business results for reportable segments
Revenue and business results of each reportable segment of the Olympus Group are as follows. The accounting method used for reportable segments is the same as the accounting policies of the Olympus
Group that are described in "Significant accounting policies."
Three months ended June 30, 2019
(Millions of yen)
Reportable Segment
Amount on
Adjustment
condensed
consolidated
Endoscopic
Therapeutic
Scientific
Imaging
Others
Total
(Note 2)
financial
statements
Revenue
Revenue from
95,410
52,056
22,613
10,189
1,617
181,885
-
181,885
outside customers
Revenue among
-
-
20
-
97
117
(117)
-
segments (Note 1)
Total revenue
95,410
52,056
22,633
10,189
1,714
182,002
(117)
181,885
Operating profit (loss)
21,918
5,676
1,644
(2,341)
(646)
26,251
(11,515)
14,736
Finance income
528
Finance costs
1,657
Profit before tax
13,607
Other items
Share of profit (loss)
of investments
117
(25)
-
-
-
92
-
92
accounted for using
equity method
Depreciation and
8,507
4,581
1,782
413
171
15,454
1,973
17,427
amortization
Impairment losses
-
-
-
545
-
545
-
545
(non-financial assets)
Notes:
Revenue among segments is based on actual market prices.
Adjustment for operating profit (loss) is corporate expenses that consist of elimination of transactions among segments as well as general and administrative expenses and fundamental research expenses etc. that are not attributable to reportable segments.
Olympus Corporation (7733) Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(Millions of yen)
Reportable Segment
Amount on
Adjustment
condensed
consolidated
Endoscopic
Therapeutic
Scientific
Imaging
Others
Total
(Note 2)
financial
statements
Revenue
Revenue from
79,198
38,100
17,757
6,024
1,324
142,403
-
142,403
outside customers
Revenue among
-
-
0
1
30
31
(31)
-
segments (Note 1)
Total revenue
79,198
38,100
17,757
6,025
1,354
142,434
(31)
142,403
Operating profit (loss)
14,631
1,449
(1,604)
(2,746)
(438)
11,292
(10,102)
1,190
Finance income
344
Finance costs
1,325
Profit before tax
209
Other items
Share of profit (loss)
of investments
30
(2)
-
-
-
28
-
28
accounted for using
equity method
Depreciation and
8,361
3,081
1,699
237
145
13,523
1,855
15,378
amortization
Impairment losses
-
-
-
209
-
209
-
209
(non-financial assets)
Notes:
Revenue among segments is based on actual market prices.
Adjustment for operating profit (loss) is corporate expenses that consist of elimination of transactions among segments as well as general and administrative expenses and fundamental research expenses etc. that are not attributable to reportable segments.
