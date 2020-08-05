Olympus : Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021
2021年 3⽉期 第 1四半期 決算参考資料
Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021
The FY2021, the year ending March 31, 2021
April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021
1.
連結決算概要 / Consolidated Financial Summary
2
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
3,4
(1)
医療事業 / Medical Business
ESD (Endoscopic Solutions Division)
・TSD (Therapeutic Solutions Division)
5
(2)
科学事業 / Scientiﬁc Solutions Division
(3)
映像事業 / Imaging Division
6
(4)
その他 / Others
7
(5)
全社消去 / Corporate Expenses
7
3.
連結財政状態計算書 / Statement of Financial Position
8
4.
キャッシュフロー計算書 / Statement of Cash Flows
8
5.
指標 / Financial Indicators
9
6.
会社概要 / Corporate Outline
10
（付録 / Appendix ）
11,12
7.
オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus
（本資料における留意点について）
（Notes regarding this material)
・本資料のうち、業績⾒通し等は、現在⼊⼿可能な情報による判断および仮定に基づいたものであり、判断や仮定に内在 する不確定な要素および今後の事業運営や内外の状況変化等による変動可能性に照らし、実際の業績等が⽬標と⼤き く異なる可能性があります。
・また、これらの情報は、今後予告なしに変更されることがあります。従いまして、本情報及び資料の利⽤は、他の⽅法によ り⼊⼿された情報とも照合確認し、利⽤者の判断によって⾏ってくださいますようお願い致します。
・本資料利⽤の結果⽣じたいかなる損害についても、当社は⼀切責任を負いません。
・This material contains forward-looking statements that reﬂect managementʼs current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Companyʼs actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
・Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.
・Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.
１．連結決算概要 / Consolidated Financial Summary
■
連結損益計算書概要 / Summary of Consolidated Statements of Proﬁt or Loss
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
181,885
207,304
205,882
202,340
797,411
142,403
-
-
-
-
Revenue
売上原価
65,175
73,353
75,597
83,719
297,844
55,149
-
-
-
-
Cost of sales
売上総利益
116,710
133,951
130,285
118,621
499,567
87,254
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
販売費及び⼀般管理費
101,074
95,638
99,653
108,658
405,023
84,634
-
-
-
-
S.G.A. expenses
その他の収益および費⽤等
-900
-2,112
-3,084
-4,979
-11,075
-1,430
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses etc.
営業利益
14,736
36,201
27,548
4,984
83,469
1,190
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
⾦融収益および費⽤
-1,129
-1,239
-1,926
-1,377
-5,671
-981
-
-
-
-
Finance income and costs
税引前利益
13,607
34,962
25,622
3,607
77,798
209
-
-
-
-
Profit before tax
法⼈所得税費⽤
4,964
7,541
2,545
11,093
26,143
2,941
-
-
-
-
Income taxes
当期利益
8,643
27,421
23,077
-7,486
51,655
-2,732
-
-
-
-
Profit
親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益
8,637
27,426
23,075
-7,468
51,670
-2,736
-
-
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
売上総利益率
64.2%
64.6%
63.3%
58.6%
62.6%
61.3%
-
-
-
-
Gross profit ratio
販管費率
55.6%
46.1%
48.4%
53.7%
50.8%
59.4%
-
-
-
-
S.G.A. ratio
営業利益率
8.1%
17.5%
13.4%
2.5%
10.5%
0.8%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
当期利益率
4.7%
13.2%
11.2%
-3.7%
6.5%
-1.9%
-
-
-
-
Profit margin
ROE
-
-
-
-
12.7%
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
32,163
52,172
44,674
22,769
151,778
16,568
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
マージン
17.7%
25.2%
21.7%
11.3%
19.0%
11.6%
-
-
-
-
EBITDA margin
■
投資他 / Expenditures etc
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
17,427
15,971
17,126
17,785
68,309
15,378
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
14,623
18,236
16,933
27,392
77,184
15,359
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
21,195
23,624
22,157
24,613
91,589
18,694
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
開発費資産化
3,329
5,047
6,009
8,619
23,004
3,415
-
-
-
-
Capitalization of R&D expenditures
■
為替 / Foreign exchange
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
円
/USD（期中平均レート）
109.90
107.35
108.76
108.92
108.74
107.62
-
-
-
-
Yen/U.S. dollar (Average rate)
円
/EUR（期中平均レート）
123.49
119.34
120.32
120.11
120.82
118.48
-
-
-
-
Yen/Euro (Average rate)
円
/CNY（期中平均レート）
16.07
15.29
15.45
15.60
15.60
15.17
-
-
-
-
Yen/Renminyuan (Average rate)
売上⾼に対する為替影響額
-3,843
-9,559
-8,538
-4,719
-26,659
-5,381
-
-
-
-
FX Impact on revenue
営業利益に対する為替影響額
-734
-3,588
-3,996
-2,132
-10,450
-1,732
-
-
-
-
FX Impact on operating profit
■
為替感応度（年間） / Foreign exchange sensitivity (Annual basis)
億円 （ 100 million ）
項⽬
売上⾼
営業利益
Item
Revenue
Operating profit
ドル（
1円あたり）
26
9
U.S. dollar
（Per 1JPY ）
ユーロ（
1円あたり）
17
7
Euro
（Per 1JPY ）
⼈⺠元（
1円あたり）
59
40
Renminyuan
（Per 1JPY ）
■
従業員数 / Number of employees
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
As of Mar 31
As of Jun 30
As of Sep 30
As of Dec 31
As of Mar 31
連結
35,174
(21,571)
34,955
(20,916)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
内視鏡事業
14,013
(7,781)
14,039
(7,688)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Endoscopic Solutions Division
治療機器事業
6,888
(4,801)
7,268
(4,771)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Therapeutic Solutions Division
医療事業
20,901
(12,582)
21,307
(12,459)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Medical Business
科学事業
3,658
(2,278)
3,711
(2,273)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scientific Solutions Division
映像事業
4,270
(3,822)
3,763
(3,349)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Imaging Division
その他、全社
6,345
(2,889)
6,174
(2,835)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others, Corporate
*
連結従業員数は正社員のみでパートは含まれておりません / The number of temporary employees is not included in the number of employees (consolidated). * （ ）は海外従業員数です / （）:Number of overseas employees
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
（1 ）医療事業 / Medical Business
■ESD
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of ESD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
95,410
111,379
108,334
110,620
425,742
79,198
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業利益
21,918
37,898
31,762
17,843
109,424
14,631
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
その他の損益
188
-445
-379
-1,217
-1,852
-362
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
23.0%
34.0%
29.3%
16.1%
25.7%
18.5%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-17.0%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-33.2%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■TSD
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of TSD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
52,056
55,969
55,564
52,486
216,075
38,100
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業利益
5,676
9,546
7,315
3,654
26,191
1,449
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
その他の損益
-42
-635
-422
-869
-1,967
-290
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
10.9%
17.1%
13.2%
7.0%
12.1%
3.8%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-26.8%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-74.5%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■
医療事業 損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of Medical Business
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
147,466
167,348
163,898
163,105
641,817
117,298
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業利益
27,594
47,444
39,077
21,499
135,616
16,080
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
その他の損益
146
-1,080
-801
-2,084
-3,818
-652
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
18.7%
28.4%
23.8%
13.2%
21.1%
13.7%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-20.5%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-41.7%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■ESD
投資他 / Expenditures etc of ESD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
8,507
7,657
8,728
9,347
34,239
8,361
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
8,544
11,365
10,126
17,522
47,557
8,308
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
10,322
10,372
10,639
10,814
42,147
7,142
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
■TSD
投資他 / Expenditures etc of TSD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
4,581
4,665
4,589
4,227
18,062
3,081
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
2,101
3,024
3,357
4,415
12,897
2,182
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
3,518
4,627
4,330
5,363
17,838
3,954
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
■
医療事業 投資他 / Expenditures etc of Medical Business
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
13,088
12,322
13,317
13,574
52,301
11,442
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
10,645
14,389
13,483
21,937
60,454
10,490
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
13,840
14,999
14,969
16,177
59,985
11,096
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
（1 ）医療事業 / Medical Business
■ESD
地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of ESD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
14,500
19,454
12,724
18,779
65,457
9,912
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
34,272
36,368
38,357
38,427
147,424
27,520
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
22,074
23,707
27,703
27,757
101,241
20,198
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
13,808
20,139
17,943
13,725
65,615
13,523
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
8,909
9,232
8,563
9,497
36,201
6,905
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
1,847
2,480
3,042
2,435
9,804
1,140
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
95,410
111,379
108,334
110,620
425,742
79,198
-
-
-
-
Total
■TSD
地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of TSD
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
9,872
12,170
10,593
10,368
43,003
8,486
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
19,624
20,535
21,143
19,484
80,786
12,247
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
12,610
11,868
14,188
14,260
52,926
9,546
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
4,812
5,917
4,750
3,689
19,168
4,054
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
4,380
4,604
3,944
3,839
16,767
3,275
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
758
875
946
846
3,425
492
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
52,056
55,969
55,564
52,486
216,075
38,100
-
-
-
-
Total
■
医療事業 地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of Medical Business
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
24,372
31,624
23,317
29,147
108,460
18,398
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
53,896
56,903
59,500
57,911
228,209
39,767
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
34,684
35,575
41,891
42,017
154,167
29,744
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
18,620
26,056
22,693
17,414
84,783
17,577
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
13,289
13,836
12,507
13,334
52,968
10,180
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
2,605
3,355
3,988
3,281
13,229
1,632
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
147,466
167,348
163,898
163,104
641,817
117,298
-
-
-
-
Total
■
現地通貨別成⻑率 / Growth Rate of Medical Segment on Constant Currency Basis
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
1%
10%
-16%
-8%
-3%
-32%
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
2%
-2%
7%
-3%
1%
-18%
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
2%
6%
11%
6%
6%
-3%
-
-
-
-
ESD
Europe
中国
23%
37%
52%
1%
28%
3%
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
10%
4%
5%
1%
5%
-18%
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
分野計
5%
8%
10%
-1%
5%
-14%
-
-
-
-
Total
⽇本
4%
15%
-4%
3%
4%
-14%
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
2%
4%
2%
-3%
1%
-36%
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
5%
7%
8%
5%
6%
-20%
-
-
-
-
TSD
Europe
中国
9%
20%
8%
-18%
5%
-11%
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
12%
16%
-6%
-15%
1%
-21%
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
分野計
5%
9%
2%
-2%
4%
-24%
-
-
-
-
Total
⽇本
2%
12%
-11%
-4%
0%
-25%
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
2%
0%
5%
-3%
1%
-24%
-
-
-
-
North America
医療事業
欧州
3%
7%
10%
6%
6%
-9%
-
-
-
-
Europe
Medical
中国
19%
32%
40%
-4%
22%
0%
-
-
-
-
Business
China
アジア・オセアニア
11%
8%
1%
-4%
4%
-19%
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
分野計
5%
9%
7%
-2%
5%
-17%
-
-
-
-
Total
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
（2 ）科学事業 / Scientiﬁc Solutions Division
■
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
22,613
27,126
26,897
28,552
105,189
17,757
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業損益
1,644
3,735
2,629
1,989
9,997
-1,604
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (losses)
その他の損益
-162
-76
-213
-99
-549
-313
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
7.3%
13.8%
9.8%
7.0%
9.5%
-9.0%
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-21.5%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■
投資他 / Expenditures etc
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
1,782
1,780
1,818
2,258
7,638
1,699
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
1,681
1,688
1,001
2,057
6,427
1,367
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
1,444
1,968
1,271
2,892
7,575
1,738
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
■
地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
2,335
4,910
2,716
6,347
16,308
2,061
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
7,251
7,828
8,449
7,839
31,367
4,592
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
4,545
4,618
6,220
5,700
21,083
3,178
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
3,969
4,912
4,523
3,622
17,026
4,353
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
3,199
3,717
3,355
3,371
13,642
2,724
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
1,314
1,141
1,634
1,674
5,763
849
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
22,613
27,126
26,897
28,552
105,189
17,757
-
-
-
-
Total
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
（3 ）映像事業 / Imaging Division
■
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
10,189
11,113
13,445
8,868
43,615
6,024
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業損益
-2,341
-3,356
-1,680
-3,017
-10,393
-2,746
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (losses)
その他の損益
-515
-532
-345
-218
-1,608
-226
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-40.9%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■
投資他 / Expenditures etc
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
413
416
449
225
1,503
237
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
819
1,001
548
677
3,045
483
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
850
1,360
930
699
3,839
823
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
■
地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
2,910
3,753
3,931
2,748
13,342
1,287
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
1,596
1,730
2,059
1,565
6,950
960
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
3,902
3,628
5,035
3,395
15,960
2,991
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
361
311
363
175
1,210
280
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
1,367
1,648
1,993
943
5,951
449
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
53
43
64
42
202
57
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
10,189
11,113
13,445
8,868
43,615
6,024
-
-
-
-
Total
■
デジタルカメラデータ / Revenue & Unit sales of Digital camera
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
ミラーレス⼀眼
77
76
107
64
324
48
-
-
-
-
売上⾼
Digital SLR
コンパクト
（億円）
12
23
15
12
62
6
-
-
-
-
Compact
Revenue
その他
13
12
12
12
49
7
-
-
-
-
(100
Others
million)
合計
102
111
134
89
436
60
-
-
-
-
Total
出荷台数
ミラーレス⼀眼
7
8
11
6
31
5
-
-
-
-
Digital SLR
（万台）
コンパクト
Unit sales
3
6
4
4
18
2
-
-
-
-
(ten
Compact
合計
11
14
15
10
49
6
-
-
-
-
thousands)
Total
2.
セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment
（4 ）その他 / Others
■
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
1,617
1,717
1,642
1,814
6,790
1,324
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業損益
-646
-663
-517
-917
-2,744
-438
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (losses)
その他の損益
1
-2
3
-51
-54
2
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
営業利益率
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit margin
売上⾼対前年⽐
-18.1%
-
-
-
-
Revenue (YoY)
営業利益対前年⽐
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (YoY)
■
地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
⽇本
1,475
1,593
1,537
1,703
6,308
1,233
-
-
-
-
Japan
北⽶
58
47
34
38
177
24
-
-
-
-
North America
欧州
22
21
11
12
66
13
-
-
-
-
Europe
中国
4
1
2
10
17
2
-
-
-
-
China
アジア・オセアニア
58
56
57
50
221
52
-
-
-
-
Asia and Oceania
その他
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Others
合計
1,617
1,717
1,642
1,814
6,790
1,324
-
-
-
-
Total
（5 ）全社消去 / Corporate expenses
■
損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
売上⾼
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenue
営業損益
-11,515
-10,959
-11,964
-14,468
-49,006
-10,102
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (losses)
その他の損益
-462
-490
-1,885
-2,594
-5,531
-269
-
-
-
-
Other income and expenses
■
投資他 （その他・全社消去） / Expenditures etc （Others, Corporate expenses)
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
減価償却費
2,145
1,452
1,542
1,728
6,867
2,000
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
1,478
1,158
1,901
2,721
7,258
3,019
-
-
-
-
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
5,061
5,297
4,987
4,845
20,190
5,037
-
-
-
-
R&D expenditures
3.
連結財政状態計算書 / Statement of ﬁnancial position
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
Jun 30
Sep 30
Dec 31
Mar 31
Jun 30
Sep 30
Dec 31
Mar 31
資産
938,295
961,871
987,915
1,015,663
1,099,081
-
-
-
Assets
流動資産
441,922
464,363
483,639
506,707
604,400
-
-
-
Current assets
現⾦及び現⾦同等物
113,261
135,216
144,697
162,494
270,506
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
棚卸資産
162,434
162,378
167,858
167,596
183,318
-
-
-
Inventories
その他
166,227
166,769
171,084
176,617
150,576
-
-
-
Others
⾮流動資産
496,373
497,508
504,276
508,956
494,681
-
-
-
Non-current assets
負債
507,106
599,020
590,646
643,705
737,126
-
-
-
Liabilities
流動負債
285,722
378,144
281,506
333,770
344,410
-
-
-
Current liabilities
⾮流動負債
221,384
220,876
309,140
309,935
392,716
-
-
-
Non-current liabilities
資本
431,189
362,851
397,269
371,958
361,955
-
-
-
Equity
親会社の所有者に帰属する持分
Total equity attributable to owners
429,956
361,624
396,039
370,747
360,910
-
-
-
of parent
その他
1,233
1,227
1,230
1,211
1,045
-
-
-
Others
有利⼦負債
181,546
281,588
267,122
280,915
395,920
-
-
-
Interest-bearing debt
純有利⼦負債
68,285
146,372
122,425
118,421
125,414
-
-
-
Net debt
⾃⼰資本⽐率
45.8%
37.6%
40.1%
36.5%
32.8%
-
-
-
Equity ratio
4.
キャッシュ・フロー計算書 / Statement of cash ﬂows
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2020
FY2021
Item
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
営業キャッシュ・フロー
28,406
38,864
38,466
27,808
133,544
8,388
-
-
-
-
Cash flows from operating activities
投資キャッシュ・フロー
-15,513
-15,900
-13,624
-17,393
-62,430
-12,291
-
-
-
-
Cash flows from investing activities
フリー・キャッシュ・フロー
12,893
22,964
24,842
10,415
71,114
-3,903
-
-
-
-
Free cash flows
財務キャッシュ・フロー
-11,285
758
-18,433
9,498
-19,462
111,818
-
-
-
-
Cash flows from financing activities
円 /RMB （期中平均レート） Yen / RMB (Average rate)
5.
指標 / Financial Indicators
百万円（ million ）
項⽬
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Item
売上⾼
740,557
786,497
793,862
797,411
Revenue
内視鏡事業
-
-
418,833
425,742
ESD
治療機器事業
-
-
215,468
216,075
TSD
医療事業
570,398
616,331
634,301
641,817
Medical Business
科学事業
93,370
100,016
104,225
105,189
Scientic Solutions Division
映像事業
62,824
60,298
48,679
43,615
Imaging Division
その他
13,965
9,852
6,657
6,790
Others
営業利益
71,192
81,029
28,281
83,469
Operating profit
内視鏡事業
-
-
89,771
109,424
ESD
治療機器事業
-
-
22,163
26,191
TSD
医療事業
114,703
121,784
111,934
135,616
Medical Business
科学事業
5,927
6,425
8,135
9,997
Scientic Solutions Division
映像事業
153
-1,200
-18,268
-10,393
Imaging Division
その他
-1,138
-4,966
-3,521
-2,744
Others
全社・消去
-48,453
-41,014
-69,999
-49,006
Elimination or Corporate
法⼈所得税費⽤
19,671
19,573
12,068
26,143
Income taxes
親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益
42,783
57,064
8,147
51,670
Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2023 target
営業利益率
9.6%
10.3%
3.6%
10.5%
20%
以上/ Over 20%
Operating profit margin
フリー・キャッシュフロー
81,238
41,834
6,647
71,114
CAGR 20%
以上 /
Free cash flows
Over 20%**
1株当たり当期利益（円） *
31.25
41.71
5.97
39.37
CAGR 25%
以上 /
Earnings per share [Yen]
Over 25%**
総資産
960,032
978,663
932,030
1,015,663
Total assets
有利⼦負債
285,970
247,974
181,335
280,915
Interest-bearing debt
資本
396,228
444,259
442,387
371,958
Total equity
親会社所有者帰属持分
394,751
442,793
441,193
370,747
Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent
1株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分（円） *
288.36
324.25
323.06
288.39
Equity attributable to owners of parent per share [Yen]
1株当たり配当（円）
28
28
30
10*
Cash dividends per share [Yen]
連結総還元性向
22.4%
23.2%
125.7%
205.6%
Consolidated total return ratio
親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益率
5.8%
7.3%
1.0%
6.5%
Profit attributable to owners of parent margin
減価償却費
52,853
52,913
58,669
68,309
Depreciation and amortization
資本的⽀出
60,683
65,255
66,830
77,184
Capital expenditures
研究開発⽀出
79,178
89,470
93,968
91,589
R&D expenditures
開発費資産化
5,878
10,228
9,398
23,004
Capitalization of R&D expenditures
円
/USD（期中平均レート）
108.38
110.85
110.91
108.74
Yen / U.S. dollar (Average rate)
円
/EUR（期中平均レート）
118.79
129.70
128.41
120.82
Yen / Euro (Average rate)
16.11 16.75 16.54 15.60
*当社は 2019年 4⽉ 1⽇付で普通株式 1株につき 4株の割合で株式分割を⾏っており、株式分割後の数字を表⽰しています。 /
On April 1, 2019, the Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stock and these figures are after the stock split. **FY2020
以降。特殊要因調整後 / From FY2020. Adjusted for extraordinary items
6
．会社概要 / Corporate Outline
■
会社概要 / Corporate outline
2020
年3 ⽉31 ⽇現在
As of Mar 31, 2020
会社名
オリンパス株式会社
Company name
Olympus Corporation
上場市場
東証⼀部
Market
1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
銘柄コード
7733
Stock code
ISIN: JP3201200007
設⽴年⽉⽇
1919
年10 ⽉12 ⽇
Established
October 12, 1919
資本⾦（百万円）
124,643
Capital ( million)
連結従業員数
35,174
Consolidated headcount
グループ会社数
92
（本社除く / excluding Olympus Corporation ）
Number of group companies
〒
163-0914 東京都新宿区⻄新宿 2丁⽬ 3番 1号 新宿モノリス
本社
https://www.olympus.co.jp/
Head Office
Shinjuku Monolith, 3-1Nishi-Shinjuku2-chome,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-0914, Japan
https://www.olympus-global.com/network/
事業場
⼋王⼦市（東京都）、上伊那郡（⻑野県）、⻄⽩河郡（福島県）
Factroy, R&D Center
Hachioji Tokyo Met., Kami Ina Nagano Pref., Nishi Shirakawa Fukushima Pref.
⽀店
札幌、名古屋、⼤阪、広島、福岡
Branch Offices
Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka
営業所
新潟、松本、静岡、⾦沢、京都、岡⼭、松⼭、⿅児島
Sales Offices
Niigata, Matsumoto, Shizuoka, Kanazawa, Kyoto, Okayama, Matsuyama, Kagoshima
海外拠点
アメリカ、ドイツ、イギリス、中国、シンガポールほか
Overseas Offices
USA, Germany, UK, China, Singapore etc
■
株式状況 / Stock information
2020
年3 ⽉31 ⽇現在
As of Mar 31, 2020
発⾏可能株式総数（株）
4,000,000,000
Total Number of Authorized Shares
発⾏済株式総数（株）
1,370,914,963
Number of Shares Issued (Shares)
■
株式の分布状況 / Shareholder Distribution
2020
年3 ⽉31 ⽇現在
As of Mar 31, 2020
所有株式数
所有株式数の割合
Number of shares
Shareholders ratio
⾦融機関
549,633,760
40.1%
Japanese financial institution
証券会社
13,921,827
1.0%
Japanese securities firms
その他国内法⼈
44,340,745
3.2%
Other Japanese corporations
外国⼈
619,096,143
45.2%
Foreign institutions and individuals
個⼈・その他
58,592,708
4.3%
Jananese individuals and others
⾃⼰株式
85,329,780
6.2%
Treasury stock
合計
1,370,914,963
100.0%
Total
7
．オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus
7
．オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus
