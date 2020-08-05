Log in
Olympus : Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

20213⽉期 第1四半期 決算参考資料

Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021

The FY2021, the year ending March 31, 2021

April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

1.

連結決算概要 / Consolidated Financial Summary

2

2.

セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

3,4

(1)

医療事業 / Medical Business

ESD (Endoscopic Solutions Division)TSD (Therapeutic Solutions Division)

5

(2)

科学事業 / Scientiﬁc Solutions Division

(3)

映像事業 / Imaging Division

6

(4)

その他 / Others

7

(5)

全社消去 / Corporate Expenses

7

3.

連結財政状態計算書 / Statement of Financial Position

8

4.

キャッシュフロー計算書 / Statement of Cash Flows

8

5.

指標 / Financial Indicators

9

6.

会社概要 / Corporate Outline

10

（付録 / Appendix

11,12

7.

オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus

（本資料における留意点について）

Notes regarding this material)

・本資料のうち、業績⾒通し等は、現在⼊⼿可能な情報による判断および仮定に基づいたものであり、判断や仮定に内在 する不確定な要素および今後の事業運営や内外の状況変化等による変動可能性に照らし、実際の業績等が⽬標と⼤き く異なる可能性があります。

・また、これらの情報は、今後予告なしに変更されることがあります。従いまして、本情報及び資料の利⽤は、他の⽅法によ り⼊⼿された情報とも照合確認し、利⽤者の判断によって⾏ってくださいますようお願い致します。

・本資料利⽤の結果⽣じたいかなる損害についても、当社は⼀切責任を負いません。

This material contains forward-looking statements that reﬂect managementʼs current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Companyʼs actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.

Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.

１．連結決算概要 / Consolidated Financial Summary

連結損益計算書概要 / Summary of Consolidated Statements of Proﬁt or Loss

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

181,885

207,304

205,882

202,340

797,411

142,403

-

-

-

-

Revenue

売上原価

65,175

73,353

75,597

83,719

297,844

55,149

-

-

-

-

Cost of sales

売上総利益

116,710

133,951

130,285

118,621

499,567

87,254

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

販売費及び⼀般管理費

101,074

95,638

99,653

108,658

405,023

84,634

-

-

-

-

S.G.A. expenses

その他の収益および費⽤等

-900

-2,112

-3,084

-4,979

-11,075

-1,430

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses etc.

営業利益

14,736

36,201

27,548

4,984

83,469

1,190

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

⾦融収益および費⽤

-1,129

-1,239

-1,926

-1,377

-5,671

-981

-

-

-

-

Finance income and costs

税引前利益

13,607

34,962

25,622

3,607

77,798

209

-

-

-

-

Profit before tax

法⼈所得税費⽤

4,964

7,541

2,545

11,093

26,143

2,941

-

-

-

-

Income taxes

当期利益

8,643

27,421

23,077

-7,486

51,655

-2,732

-

-

-

-

Profit

親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益

8,637

27,426

23,075

-7,468

51,670

-2,736

-

-

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

売上総利益率

64.2%

64.6%

63.3%

58.6%

62.6%

61.3%

-

-

-

-

Gross profit ratio

販管費率

55.6%

46.1%

48.4%

53.7%

50.8%

59.4%

-

-

-

-

S.G.A. ratio

営業利益率

8.1%

17.5%

13.4%

2.5%

10.5%

0.8%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

当期利益率

4.7%

13.2%

11.2%

-3.7%

6.5%

-1.9%

-

-

-

-

Profit margin

ROE

-

-

-

-

12.7%

-

-

-

-

-

EBITDA

32,163

52,172

44,674

22,769

151,778

16,568

-

-

-

-

EBITDAマージン

17.7%

25.2%

21.7%

11.3%

19.0%

11.6%

-

-

-

-

EBITDA margin

投資他 / Expenditures etc

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

17,427

15,971

17,126

17,785

68,309

15,378

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

14,623

18,236

16,933

27,392

77,184

15,359

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

21,195

23,624

22,157

24,613

91,589

18,694

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

開発費資産化

3,329

5,047

6,009

8,619

23,004

3,415

-

-

-

-

Capitalization of R&D expenditures

為替 / Foreign exchange

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

/USD（期中平均レート）

109.90

107.35

108.76

108.92

108.74

107.62

-

-

-

-

Yen/U.S. dollar (Average rate)

/EUR（期中平均レート）

123.49

119.34

120.32

120.11

120.82

118.48

-

-

-

-

Yen/Euro (Average rate)

/CNY（期中平均レート）

16.07

15.29

15.45

15.60

15.60

15.17

-

-

-

-

Yen/Renminyuan (Average rate)

売上⾼に対する為替影響額

-3,843

-9,559

-8,538

-4,719

-26,659

-5,381

-

-

-

-

FX Impact on revenue

営業利益に対する為替影響額

-734

-3,588

-3,996

-2,132

-10,450

-1,732

-

-

-

-

FX Impact on operating profit

為替感応度（年間） / Foreign exchange sensitivity (Annual basis)

億円 （ 100 million

項⽬

売上⾼

営業利益

Item

Revenue

Operating profit

ドル（1円あたり）

26

9

U.S. dollarPer 1JPY

ユーロ（1円あたり）

17

7

EuroPer 1JPY

⼈⺠元（1円あたり）

59

40

RenminyuanPer 1JPY

従業員数 / Number of employees

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

As of Mar 31

As of Jun 30

As of Sep 30

As of Dec 31

As of Mar 31

連結

35,174

(21,571)

34,955

(20,916)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated

内視鏡事業

14,013

(7,781)

14,039

(7,688)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Endoscopic Solutions Division

治療機器事業

6,888

(4,801)

7,268

(4,771)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Therapeutic Solutions Division

医療事業

20,901

(12,582)

21,307

(12,459)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Medical Business

科学事業

3,658

(2,278)

3,711

(2,273)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Scientific Solutions Division

映像事業

4,270

(3,822)

3,763

(3,349)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Imaging Division

その他、全社

6,345

(2,889)

6,174

(2,835)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others, Corporate

*連結従業員数は正社員のみでパートは含まれておりません / The number of temporary employees is not included in the number of employees (consolidated). *（ ）は海外従業員数です / （）:Number of overseas employees

2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

1）医療事業 / Medical Business

■ESD 損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of ESD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

95,410

111,379

108,334

110,620

425,742

79,198

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業利益

21,918

37,898

31,762

17,843

109,424

14,631

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

その他の損益

188

-445

-379

-1,217

-1,852

-362

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

23.0%

34.0%

29.3%

16.1%

25.7%

18.5%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-17.0%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-33.2%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

■TSD 損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of TSD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

52,056

55,969

55,564

52,486

216,075

38,100

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業利益

5,676

9,546

7,315

3,654

26,191

1,449

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

その他の損益

-42

-635

-422

-869

-1,967

-290

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

10.9%

17.1%

13.2%

7.0%

12.1%

3.8%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-26.8%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-74.5%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

医療事業 損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt of Medical Business

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

147,466

167,348

163,898

163,105

641,817

117,298

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業利益

27,594

47,444

39,077

21,499

135,616

16,080

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

その他の損益

146

-1,080

-801

-2,084

-3,818

-652

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

18.7%

28.4%

23.8%

13.2%

21.1%

13.7%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-20.5%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-41.7%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

■ESD 投資他 / Expenditures etc of ESD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

8,507

7,657

8,728

9,347

34,239

8,361

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

8,544

11,365

10,126

17,522

47,557

8,308

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

10,322

10,372

10,639

10,814

42,147

7,142

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

■TSD 投資他 / Expenditures etc of TSD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

4,581

4,665

4,589

4,227

18,062

3,081

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

2,101

3,024

3,357

4,415

12,897

2,182

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

3,518

4,627

4,330

5,363

17,838

3,954

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

医療事業 投資他 / Expenditures etc of Medical Business

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

13,088

12,322

13,317

13,574

52,301

11,442

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

10,645

14,389

13,483

21,937

60,454

10,490

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

13,840

14,999

14,969

16,177

59,985

11,096

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

1）医療事業 / Medical Business

■ESD 地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of ESD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

14,500

19,454

12,724

18,779

65,457

9,912

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

34,272

36,368

38,357

38,427

147,424

27,520

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

22,074

23,707

27,703

27,757

101,241

20,198

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

13,808

20,139

17,943

13,725

65,615

13,523

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

8,909

9,232

8,563

9,497

36,201

6,905

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

1,847

2,480

3,042

2,435

9,804

1,140

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

95,410

111,379

108,334

110,620

425,742

79,198

-

-

-

-

Total

■TSD 地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of TSD

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

9,872

12,170

10,593

10,368

43,003

8,486

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

19,624

20,535

21,143

19,484

80,786

12,247

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

12,610

11,868

14,188

14,260

52,926

9,546

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

4,812

5,917

4,750

3,689

19,168

4,054

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

4,380

4,604

3,944

3,839

16,767

3,275

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

758

875

946

846

3,425

492

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

52,056

55,969

55,564

52,486

216,075

38,100

-

-

-

-

Total

医療事業 地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region of Medical Business

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

24,372

31,624

23,317

29,147

108,460

18,398

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

53,896

56,903

59,500

57,911

228,209

39,767

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

34,684

35,575

41,891

42,017

154,167

29,744

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

18,620

26,056

22,693

17,414

84,783

17,577

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

13,289

13,836

12,507

13,334

52,968

10,180

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

2,605

3,355

3,988

3,281

13,229

1,632

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

147,466

167,348

163,898

163,104

641,817

117,298

-

-

-

-

Total

現地通貨別成⻑率 / Growth Rate of Medical Segment on Constant Currency Basis

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

1%

10%

-16%

-8%

-3%

-32%

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

2%

-2%

7%

-3%

1%

-18%

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

2%

6%

11%

6%

6%

-3%

-

-

-

-

ESD

Europe

中国

23%

37%

52%

1%

28%

3%

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

10%

4%

5%

1%

5%

-18%

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

分野計

5%

8%

10%

-1%

5%

-14%

-

-

-

-

Total

⽇本

4%

15%

-4%

3%

4%

-14%

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

2%

4%

2%

-3%

1%

-36%

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

5%

7%

8%

5%

6%

-20%

-

-

-

-

TSD

Europe

中国

9%

20%

8%

-18%

5%

-11%

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

12%

16%

-6%

-15%

1%

-21%

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

分野計

5%

9%

2%

-2%

4%

-24%

-

-

-

-

Total

⽇本

2%

12%

-11%

-4%

0%

-25%

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

2%

0%

5%

-3%

1%

-24%

-

-

-

-

North America

医療事業

欧州

3%

7%

10%

6%

6%

-9%

-

-

-

-

Europe

Medical

中国

19%

32%

40%

-4%

22%

0%

-

-

-

-

Business

China

アジア・オセアニア

11%

8%

1%

-4%

4%

-19%

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

分野計

5%

9%

7%

-2%

5%

-17%

-

-

-

-

Total

2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

2）科学事業 / Scientiﬁc Solutions Division

損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

22,613

27,126

26,897

28,552

105,189

17,757

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業損益

1,644

3,735

2,629

1,989

9,997

-1,604

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (losses)

その他の損益

-162

-76

-213

-99

-549

-313

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

7.3%

13.8%

9.8%

7.0%

9.5%

-9.0%

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-21.5%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

投資他 / Expenditures etc

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

1,782

1,780

1,818

2,258

7,638

1,699

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

1,681

1,688

1,001

2,057

6,427

1,367

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

1,444

1,968

1,271

2,892

7,575

1,738

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

2,335

4,910

2,716

6,347

16,308

2,061

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

7,251

7,828

8,449

7,839

31,367

4,592

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

4,545

4,618

6,220

5,700

21,083

3,178

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

3,969

4,912

4,523

3,622

17,026

4,353

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

3,199

3,717

3,355

3,371

13,642

2,724

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

1,314

1,141

1,634

1,674

5,763

849

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

22,613

27,126

26,897

28,552

105,189

17,757

-

-

-

-

Total

2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

3）映像事業 / Imaging Division

損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

10,189

11,113

13,445

8,868

43,615

6,024

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業損益

-2,341

-3,356

-1,680

-3,017

-10,393

-2,746

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (losses)

その他の損益

-515

-532

-345

-218

-1,608

-226

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-40.9%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

投資他 / Expenditures etc

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

413

416

449

225

1,503

237

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

819

1,001

548

677

3,045

483

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

850

1,360

930

699

3,839

823

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

2,910

3,753

3,931

2,748

13,342

1,287

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

1,596

1,730

2,059

1,565

6,950

960

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

3,902

3,628

5,035

3,395

15,960

2,991

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

361

311

363

175

1,210

280

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

1,367

1,648

1,993

943

5,951

449

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

53

43

64

42

202

57

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

10,189

11,113

13,445

8,868

43,615

6,024

-

-

-

-

Total

デジタルカメラデータ / Revenue & Unit sales of Digital camera

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

ミラーレス⼀眼

77

76

107

64

324

48

-

-

-

-

売上⾼

Digital SLR

コンパクト

（億円）

12

23

15

12

62

6

-

-

-

-

Compact

Revenue

その他

13

12

12

12

49

7

-

-

-

-

(100

Others

million)

合計

102

111

134

89

436

60

-

-

-

-

Total

出荷台数

ミラーレス⼀眼

7

8

11

6

31

5

-

-

-

-

Digital SLR

（万台）

コンパクト

Unit sales

3

6

4

4

18

2

-

-

-

-

(ten

Compact

合計

11

14

15

10

49

6

-

-

-

-

thousands)

Total

2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment

4）その他 / Others

損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

1,617

1,717

1,642

1,814

6,790

1,324

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業損益

-646

-663

-517

-917

-2,744

-438

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (losses)

その他の損益

1

-2

3

-51

-54

2

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

営業利益率

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit margin

売上⾼対前年⽐

-18.1%

-

-

-

-

Revenue (YoY)

営業利益対前年⽐

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (YoY)

地域別売上⾼ / Revenue by Region

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

⽇本

1,475

1,593

1,537

1,703

6,308

1,233

-

-

-

-

Japan

北⽶

58

47

34

38

177

24

-

-

-

-

North America

欧州

22

21

11

12

66

13

-

-

-

-

Europe

中国

4

1

2

10

17

2

-

-

-

-

China

アジア・オセアニア

58

56

57

50

221

52

-

-

-

-

Asia and Oceania

その他

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

合計

1,617

1,717

1,642

1,814

6,790

1,324

-

-

-

-

Total

5）全社消去 / Corporate expenses

損益 / Revenue and Operating proﬁt

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

売上⾼

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue

営業損益

-11,515

-10,959

-11,964

-14,468

-49,006

-10,102

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (losses)

その他の損益

-462

-490

-1,885

-2,594

-5,531

-269

-

-

-

-

Other income and expenses

投資他 （その他・全社消去） / Expenditures etcOthers, Corporate expenses)

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

減価償却費

2,145

1,452

1,542

1,728

6,867

2,000

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

1,478

1,158

1,901

2,721

7,258

3,019

-

-

-

-

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

5,061

5,297

4,987

4,845

20,190

5,037

-

-

-

-

R&D expenditures

3. 連結財政状態計算書 / Statement of ﬁnancial position

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

Jun 30

Sep 30

Dec 31

Mar 31

Jun 30

Sep 30

Dec 31

Mar 31

資産

938,295

961,871

987,915

1,015,663

1,099,081

-

-

-

Assets

流動資産

441,922

464,363

483,639

506,707

604,400

-

-

-

Current assets

現⾦及び現⾦同等物

113,261

135,216

144,697

162,494

270,506

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

棚卸資産

162,434

162,378

167,858

167,596

183,318

-

-

-

Inventories

その他

166,227

166,769

171,084

176,617

150,576

-

-

-

Others

⾮流動資産

496,373

497,508

504,276

508,956

494,681

-

-

-

Non-current assets

負債

507,106

599,020

590,646

643,705

737,126

-

-

-

Liabilities

流動負債

285,722

378,144

281,506

333,770

344,410

-

-

-

Current liabilities

⾮流動負債

221,384

220,876

309,140

309,935

392,716

-

-

-

Non-current liabilities

資本

431,189

362,851

397,269

371,958

361,955

-

-

-

Equity

親会社の所有者に帰属する持分

Total equity attributable to owners

429,956

361,624

396,039

370,747

360,910

-

-

-

of parent

その他

1,233

1,227

1,230

1,211

1,045

-

-

-

Others

有利⼦負債

181,546

281,588

267,122

280,915

395,920

-

-

-

Interest-bearing debt

純有利⼦負債

68,285

146,372

122,425

118,421

125,414

-

-

-

Net debt

⾃⼰資本⽐率

45.8%

37.6%

40.1%

36.5%

32.8%

-

-

-

Equity ratio

4. キャッシュ・フロー計算書 / Statement of cash ﬂows

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2020

FY2021

Item

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

営業キャッシュ・フロー

28,406

38,864

38,466

27,808

133,544

8,388

-

-

-

-

Cash flows from operating activities

投資キャッシュ・フロー

-15,513

-15,900

-13,624

-17,393

-62,430

-12,291

-

-

-

-

Cash flows from investing activities

フリー・キャッシュ・フロー

12,893

22,964

24,842

10,415

71,114

-3,903

-

-

-

-

Free cash flows

財務キャッシュ・フロー

-11,285

758

-18,433

9,498

-19,462

111,818

-

-

-

-

Cash flows from financing activities

/RMB（期中平均レート） Yen / RMB (Average rate)

5. 指標 / Financial Indicators

百万円（ million

項⽬

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Item

売上⾼

740,557

786,497

793,862

797,411

Revenue

内視鏡事業

-

-

418,833

425,742

ESD

治療機器事業

-

-

215,468

216,075

TSD

医療事業

570,398

616,331

634,301

641,817

Medical Business

科学事業

93,370

100,016

104,225

105,189

Scientic Solutions Division

映像事業

62,824

60,298

48,679

43,615

Imaging Division

その他

13,965

9,852

6,657

6,790

Others

営業利益

71,192

81,029

28,281

83,469

Operating profit

内視鏡事業

-

-

89,771

109,424

ESD

治療機器事業

-

-

22,163

26,191

TSD

医療事業

114,703

121,784

111,934

135,616

Medical Business

科学事業

5,927

6,425

8,135

9,997

Scientic Solutions Division

映像事業

153

-1,200

-18,268

-10,393

Imaging Division

その他

-1,138

-4,966

-3,521

-2,744

Others

全社・消去

-48,453

-41,014

-69,999

-49,006

Elimination or Corporate

法⼈所得税費⽤

19,671

19,573

12,068

26,143

Income taxes

親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益

42,783

57,064

8,147

51,670

Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2023 target

営業利益率

9.6%

10.3%

3.6%

10.5%

20%以上/ Over 20%

Operating profit margin

フリー・キャッシュフロー

81,238

41,834

6,647

71,114

CAGR 20%以上 /

Free cash flows

Over 20%**

1株当たり当期利益（円）*

31.25

41.71

5.97

39.37

CAGR 25%以上 /

Earnings per share [Yen]

Over 25%**

総資産

960,032

978,663

932,030

1,015,663

Total assets

有利⼦負債

285,970

247,974

181,335

280,915

Interest-bearing debt

資本

396,228

444,259

442,387

371,958

Total equity

親会社所有者帰属持分

394,751

442,793

441,193

370,747

Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent

1株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分（円）*

288.36

324.25

323.06

288.39

Equity attributable to owners of parent per share [Yen]

1株当たり配当（円）

28

28

30

10*

Cash dividends per share [Yen]

連結総還元性向

22.4%

23.2%

125.7%

205.6%

Consolidated total return ratio

親会社の所有者に帰属する当期利益率

5.8%

7.3%

1.0%

6.5%

Profit attributable to owners of parent margin

減価償却費

52,853

52,913

58,669

68,309

Depreciation and amortization

資本的⽀出

60,683

65,255

66,830

77,184

Capital expenditures

研究開発⽀出

79,178

89,470

93,968

91,589

R&D expenditures

開発費資産化

5,878

10,228

9,398

23,004

Capitalization of R&D expenditures

/USD（期中平均レート）

108.38

110.85

110.91

108.74

Yen / U.S. dollar (Average rate)

/EUR（期中平均レート）

118.79

129.70

128.41

120.82

Yen / Euro (Average rate)

16.11 16.75 16.54 15.60

*当社は201941⽇付で普通株式1株につき4株の割合で株式分割を⾏っており、株式分割後の数字を表⽰しています。 /

On April 1, 2019, the Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stock and these figures are after the stock split. **FY2020以降。特殊要因調整後 / From FY2020. Adjusted for extraordinary items

6．会社概要 / Corporate Outline

会社概要 / Corporate outline

2020331⽇現在

As of Mar 31, 2020

会社名

オリンパス株式会社

Company name

Olympus Corporation

上場市場

東証⼀部

Market

1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

銘柄コード

7733

Stock code

ISIN: JP3201200007

設⽴年⽉⽇

19191012

Established

October 12, 1919

資本⾦（百万円）

124,643

Capital ( million)

連結従業員数

35,174

Consolidated headcount

グループ会社数

92（本社除く / excluding Olympus Corporation

Number of group companies

163-0914 東京都新宿区⻄新宿2丁⽬31号 新宿モノリス

本社

https://www.olympus.co.jp/

Head Office

Shinjuku Monolith, 3-1Nishi-Shinjuku2-chome,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-0914, Japan

https://www.olympus-global.com/network/

事業場

⼋王⼦市（東京都）、上伊那郡（⻑野県）、⻄⽩河郡（福島県）

Factroy, R&D Center

Hachioji Tokyo Met., Kami Ina Nagano Pref., Nishi Shirakawa Fukushima Pref.

⽀店

札幌、名古屋、⼤阪、広島、福岡

Branch Offices

Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka

営業所

新潟、松本、静岡、⾦沢、京都、岡⼭、松⼭、⿅児島

Sales Offices

Niigata, Matsumoto, Shizuoka, Kanazawa, Kyoto, Okayama, Matsuyama, Kagoshima

海外拠点

アメリカ、ドイツ、イギリス、中国、シンガポールほか

Overseas Offices

USA, Germany, UK, China, Singapore etc

株式状況 / Stock information

2020331⽇現在

As of Mar 31, 2020

発⾏可能株式総数（株）

4,000,000,000

Total Number of Authorized Shares

発⾏済株式総数（株）

1,370,914,963

Number of Shares Issued (Shares)

株式の分布状況 / Shareholder Distribution

2020331⽇現在

As of Mar 31, 2020

所有株式数

所有株式数の割合

Number of shares

Shareholders ratio

⾦融機関

549,633,760

40.1%

Japanese financial institution

証券会社

13,921,827

1.0%

Japanese securities firms

その他国内法⼈

44,340,745

3.2%

Other Japanese corporations

外国⼈

619,096,143

45.2%

Foreign institutions and individuals

個⼈・その他

58,592,708

4.3%

Jananese individuals and others

⾃⼰株式

85,329,780

6.2%

Treasury stock

合計

1,370,914,963

100.0%

Total

7．オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus

7．オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus

Disclaimer

Olympus Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:10 UTC
