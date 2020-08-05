Olympus : Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021

2021年3⽉期 第1四半期 決算参考資料

Financial Data for the 1st quarter of FY2021

The FY2021, the year ending March 31, 2021

April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021 1. 連結決算概要 / Consolidated Financial Summary 2 2. セグメント別情報 / Information by Business Segment 3,4 (1) 医療事業 / Medical Business ESD (Endoscopic Solutions Division)・TSD (Therapeutic Solutions Division) 5 (2) 科学事業 / Scientiﬁc Solutions Division (3) 映像事業 / Imaging Division 6 (4) その他 / Others 7 (5) 全社消去 / Corporate Expenses 7 3. 連結財政状態計算書 / Statement of Financial Position 8 4. キャッシュフロー計算書 / Statement of Cash Flows 8 5. 指標 / Financial Indicators 9 6. 会社概要 / Corporate Outline 10 （付録 / Appendix） 11,12 7. オリンパスの医療事業 / Medical Business of Olympus

（本資料における留意点について）

（Notes regarding this material)

・本資料のうち、業績⾒通し等は、現在⼊⼿可能な情報による判断および仮定に基づいたものであり、判断や仮定に内在 する不確定な要素および今後の事業運営や内外の状況変化等による変動可能性に照らし、実際の業績等が⽬標と⼤き く異なる可能性があります。

・また、これらの情報は、今後予告なしに変更されることがあります。従いまして、本情報及び資料の利⽤は、他の⽅法によ り⼊⼿された情報とも照合確認し、利⽤者の判断によって⾏ってくださいますようお願い致します。

・本資料利⽤の結果⽣じたいかなる損害についても、当社は⼀切責任を負いません。

・This material contains forward-looking statements that reﬂect managementʼs current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Companyʼs actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

・Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.

・Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.