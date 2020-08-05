Olympus : Presentation materials for the 1st quarter of FY2021
0
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Fiscal 2021
Olympus Corporation | Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer | Chikashi Takeda | August 5, 2020
Disclaimer
This material contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views, plans, and expectations based on information available at the time of preparation. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future business decisions, and other internal and external factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Additionally, this information is subject to change without notice. Accordingly, other information should be used in addition to this material when making investment decisions.
Olympus Corporation assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the use of this material.
Page 2 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Highlights
1Q Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue:
Decreased significantly in all divisions due to COVID-19
But YoY decline in revenue slowed from May to June
Operating profit:
Achieved profitability even in challenging environment by
1Q of Fiscal 2021 (3) Therapeutic Solutions Division (TSD)
Revenue Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
Revenue Revenue decreased in all regions with the number of elective procedures down
52.1
Operating Despite lower revenue, cost reductions led to profitability profit (loss)
38.1
1Q (Apr. to Jun.)
After foreign
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
exchange
adjustment
Revenue
52.1
38.1
-27%
-24%
Operating profit
5.7
1.4
-74%
-69%
5.7
Other income and
0
-0.3
-
-
expenses
1.4
Operating margin
10.9%
3.8%
4.5%
Apr.-Jun. 2019
Apr.-Jun. 2020
Page 7 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
1Q of Fiscal 2021 (4) Scientific Solutions Division (SSD)
Revenue Operating profit (loss)
(Billions of yen)
22.6
17.8
1.6
-1.6
Apr.-Jun. 2019
Apr.-Jun. 2020
Revenue Revenue decreased due to COVID-19, but China showed growth
Operating Operating loss was posted due mainly to lower revenue profit (loss)
1Q (Apr. to Jun.)
After foreign
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
exchange
adjustment
Revenue
22.6
17.8
-21%
-18%
Operating profit(loss)
1.6
-1.6
-¥3.2 billion
-¥3.0 billion
Other income and
-0.2
-0.3
-
-
expenses
Operating margin
7.3%
-
Page 8 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
1Q of Fiscal 2021 (5) Imaging Division (IMD)
Revenue Operating profit（loss）Revenue Revenue decreased due to COVID-19
(Billions of yen)
10.2
6.0
-2.3
-2.7
Apr.-Jun. 2019
Apr.-Jun. 2020
Operating
Operating loss expanded due mainly to lower revenue
profit (loss)
1Q (Apr. to Jun.)
After foreign
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
exchange
adjustment
Revenue
10.2
6.0
-41%
-39%
Mirrorless
7.7
4.8
-38%
-36%
Compact
1.2
0.6
-52%
-51%
Others
1.3
0.7
-46%
-44%
Operating profit (loss)
-2.3
-2.7
-¥0.4 billion
-¥0.5 billion
Other income and
-0.5
-0.2
-
-
expenses
Operating margin
-
-
-
Page 9 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Statement of Financial Position
Secured cash balance for stable business operations
Bonds/loans increased due to increase in long-term borrowings and issuance of CP
(Billions of yen)
End of Mar. End of June
Change
2020
2020
Current assets
506.7
604.4
+97.7
Inventories
167.6
183.3
+15.7
Non-current assets
509.0
494.7
-14.3
Property, plant and equipment
202.1
201.3
-0.8
Intangible assets and others
208.5
196.0
-12.5
Goodwill
98.3
97.4
-1.0
Total assets
1,015.7
1,099.1
+83.4
End of Mar. End of June
Change
2020
2020
Current liabilities
333.8
344.4
+10.6
Bonds/loans payable
81.0
111.9
+30.9
Non current liabilities
309.9
392.7
+82.8
Bonds/loans payable
199.9
284.0
+84.1
Equity
372.0
362.0
-10.0
(Equity ratio)
36.5%
32.8%
-3.7pt
Total liabilities and equity
1,015.7
1,099.1
+83.4
Interest-bearing debt: ¥395.9 billion (up ¥115.0 billion from March 31, 2020)
Page 10 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Consolidated Cash Flows
FCF: Minus ¥3.9 billion due to lower operating profit
Financial CF: Plus ¥111.8 billion due to increase in long-term borrowings
1Q (Apr. - Jun.)
(Billion of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Revenue
181.9
142.4
-39.5
Operating profit
14.7
1.2
-13.5
(% of revenue)
8.1%
0.8%
-7.3pt
CF from operating activities
28.4
8.4
-20.0
CF from investing activities
-15.5
-12.3
+3.2
Free cash flow
12.9
-3.9
-16.8
CF from financing activities
-11.3
111.8
+123.1
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
113.7
270.7
+156.9
Page 11 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Updates: January to June
Revenue has been on a downward trend since February due to COVID-19, but the decline slowed from May to June.
It is difficult to make a reasonable estimate on our financial forecasts
YoY Revenue Comparison*
120%
110%
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
January
February
March
April
May
June
* After foreign exchange adjustment
ESD
TSD
SSD
IMD
Page 12 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Initiatives for New Normal
Accelerate new-normal initiatives in sales promotion activities to support HCPs and customers
MedPresence*
Real-timevirtual collaboration solution for clinical uses with high IT security technology
Enterprise medical virtual presence solution, that enables teams to quickly bring needed expertise into a procedure space from across the organization, around the world, and at any time safely and securely
Online training and demonstrations
Online training, demonstrations, seminars, etc. to support HCPs and customers even in COVID-19 pandemic environment
Pursue new approaches to customers centered on digitization
Online demonstration for
Online
seminar for medical
microscope
device
*Introduced in the US and Europe
Page 13 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Committed to Corporate Reforms
FY2021
Great chance to accelerate transformation to a truly global medtech company for sustainable growth
Focus the
Structural reform
Successful launch of
Continued steady
Driving
corporate
of fixed costs
next-gen GI endoscopy
investment in product
efficiency in our
portfolio
system EVIS X1
development for future
R&D operations
growth
Olympus and Japan Industrial Partners signed a memorandum of understanding to transfer Olympus's Imaging Business
EVIS X1 has been launched in EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), Australia, India and Hong Kong on April 23 and in Japan on July 3
Page 14 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Continue investments needed for sustainable growth
Securing liquidity of approx. ¥350-400 billion*
Cash balance: approx. ¥270 billion**
Issued ¥50 billion of corporate bonds (5yr and 10yr) in July
In addition, commitment line of credit: approx. ¥100 billion
Strengthen business development activities
Consider necessary M&A while strengthening financial flexibility
As of the end of July 2020 **As of the end of June 2020
Page 15 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
02 Appendix
Supplementary Materials: 1Q of Fiscal 2021 Factors that Affected Consolidated Operating Profit
14.7
FY2020
Operating profit
Decrease in
sales -21.3
Declined in all divisions due to COVID-19
COGS ratio worsened due to decline in factory operation
Changes in
cost of sales
-4.3
1Q (Apr.-Jun.)
Decrease in T&E and sales promotion expenses etc. due to COVID-19
Others
-0.5
Decrease in
SG&A expenses +14.4
1.2
Impact of
FY2021
foreign
Operating profit
exchange
-1.7
Page 18 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Supplementary Materials: 1Q of Fiscal 2021 by Segment
1Q (Apr. to Jun.)Supplemental data
After foreign
Billions of yen
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
After foreign exchange
exchange and
adjustment
COVID-19
adjustment
ESD
Revenue
95.4
79.2
-17%
-14%
-
Operating profit
21.9
14.6
-33%
-27%
-
TSD
Revenue
52.1
38.1
-27%
-24%
-
Operating profit
5.7
1.4
-74%
-69%
-
SSD
Revenue
22.6
17.8
-21%
-18%
-
Operating profit
1.6
-1.6
-¥3.2 billion
-¥3.0 billion
-
IMD
Revenue
10.2
6.0
-41%
-39%
-
Operating profit
-2.3
-2.7
-¥0.4 billion
-¥0.5 billion
-
Others
Revenue
1.6
1.3
-18%
-18%
-
Operating profit
-0.6
-0.4
+¥0.2 billion
+¥0.2 billion
-
Elimination and
Operating profit
-11.5
-10.1
+¥1.4 billion
+¥1.3 billion
-
Corporate
Consolidated Total
Revenue
181.9
142.4
-22%
-19%
-¥34.0 billion
Operating profit
14.7
1.2
-92%
-80%
-¥11.0 billion
Page 19 1Q FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
Supplementary Materials: Expenditures etc.
1Q (Apr. to Jun.)
（Billions of yen）
FY2020
FY2021
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
21.2
R&D expenditures* (a)
21.2
18.7
Capitalization of R&D
3.3
3.4
18.7
expenditures (b)
17.4
R&D expenses in P/L
17.9
15.3
15.4
15.4
(a-b)
14.6
(Billions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Amortization
1.7
2.0
End of Mar, 2020
End of Jun, 2020
R&D assets
47.7
49.2
*Capitalization of R&D expenditures (b) are included in R&D expenditures and capital expenditures.
Olympus Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:12 UTC