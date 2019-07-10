Log in
Oman Insurance PSC : Best Customer Service Insurance Provider and Best Insurance Company UAE

07/10/2019

We are happy to announce that Oman Insurance has been awarded the Best Insurer UAE Award and Best Customer Service Award (UAE) within the insurance category at the 2019 Global Brands Awards.

The Global Brands Award acknowledges leading brands across a variety of industries, both globally and within local markets. The nomination was based on select criteria such as customer centric innovation, leveraging of digital technology, YoY growth, reputation as a thought leadership and consistent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) delivery. The awards are hosted by Global Brands magazine, headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Both awards are a reflection of our successful efforts to become the reference for the insurance industry in the region in terms of Customer Excellence, Digital Excellence, Technical Excellence, Diversified Profitable Growth and Capital Efficiency.

A sincere thank you to all our customers and partners who support us and are a big part of our success!

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
