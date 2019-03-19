Log in
OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC

(OIC)
Oman Insurance PSC : Company wins Medical Insurance Company of the Year at 2019 Annual Health Awards

03/19/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Oman Insurance Company was awarded Medical Insurance Company of the Year at the recent 2019 Health Award. Jointly organized by Dubai Health Authority and Health Magazine, the award aims to recognize outstanding contributions of healthcare organizations and professionals in the region.

With a clear focus on exceptional customer experience, strong underwriting capabilities and digital solutions, Oman Insurance was a clear winner among the 10 nominations received in the Medical Insurance category. Some of the customer focused initiatives by the company include the launch of reimbursement and policy servicing portal, the linking of member eligibility verification to Emirates ID, the simple online portal to buy DHA medical insurance and the award winning corporate wellness program LivFit.

Commenting on the win, Dr. Yasser Khalifa, Head of Employee Benefits at Oman Insurance said, 'We are extremely happy to receive this award as it reflects on our outstanding deliveries in the market. Our teams are constantly working to empower our clients digitally, improve our medical network and facilitate access to the best medical providers. We also listen to our clients regularly through voice of customer surveys which helps us to improve our processes and meet the expectations of our members. With a strong start in 2019, we will continue to focus our efforts on helping our members live a healthier life.'

Health is a bi-lingual (English and Arabic) magazine focusing on health and fitness. Following a rigorous assessment process, the awards jury, supported by a team of award assessors, reviewed and rated the submissions on a defined framework to finally select the winners in different categories.

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:59:04 UTC
