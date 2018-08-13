Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Oman Insurance Company PSC    OIC   AEO000101014

OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC (OIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oman Insurance PSC : OIC partners with Worldwide Insurance Solutions for the digital delivery of refined Travel Easy insurance plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

Taking forward our digital strategy, we have now partnered with the Worldwide Insurance Solutions (WIS) team to deliver unique travel insurance covers to customers via WIS's online platform WISconnectz.

Recognizing the need for special covers at affordable prices, OIC's Travel Easy plans have been specially designed together with expert advisors to protect the new overseas traveller. The new covers have been built based on feedback received from partners and customers in order to make their insurance experience as meaningful and convenient as possible.

The refined travel insurance package, Travel Easy, now contains a host of new benefits like catastrophe cover, loss of income cover, pet care, as well as covers extended to protect your valuables, including gadgets. All this, along with the standard travel insurance covers and additional features like zero excess, brings added value to this unique product in this market.

Commenting on this new direction Andrew Brody, Executive Vice President Consumer Lines at Oman Insurance Company said 'We are happy to partner with the award-winning WIS team to deliver our refreshed Travel Insurance product to the UAE market. The WISconnectz platform promises a user-friendly, quick and easy policy issuance service, while our exceptional travel insurance covers have been customized with the contemporary traveller in mind. For example, we now offer special wedding covers to protect couples travelling abroad to get married.'

With Travel Easy now available on the convenient WISconnectz platform, customers can now choose from any one of three travel insurance plans - Essential, Ultimate or Family, to suit any protection requirement and have a worry-free holiday.

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC
12:05pOMAN INSURANCE PSC : OIC partners with Worldwide Insurance Solutions for the dig..
PU
08:30aOMAN INSURANCE PSC : Raymond Margate wins AED 10,000 dirhams with the OIC motor ..
PU
08/09OMAN INSURANCE PSC : OIC wins 4 categories at the recent ACQ5 Global Awards 2018
PU
07/24OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Congratulations to Ankit Teotia, latest winner of our Win 1..
PU
07/18OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Carshare in an illegal taxi? You’re not insured
AQ
07/15OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Company wins 2018 Insurance Initiative of the Year Award fo..
PU
06/12OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Announcing Ali Mohamed Rahim Ali as the second lucky winner..
PU
05/22OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Congratulations to our first winner of the ongoing Win AED ..
PU
03/29OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/18OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Relocation of Etihad Travel Mall Branch
PU
More news
Chart OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC
Duration : Period :
Oman Insurance Company PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Laurent Josi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Ghurair Chairman
Abdul Raouf Ahmed Al-Mubarak Vice Chairman
Rashid Saif Saeed Al-Jarwan Director
Hani Rashed Juma Mohammed Al-Hamli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC0.00%0
ALLIANZ-2.91%93 028
CHUBB LTD-7.01%63 504
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-12.35%46 680
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.44%45 944
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.99%42 428
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.