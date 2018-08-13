Log in
OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC
Oman Insurance PSC : Raymond Margate wins AED 10,000 dirhams with the OIC motor insurance promotion campaign for July

08/13/2018

[Attachment]

Congratulations to Raymond Margate, the winner of the Win 10,000 AED draw carried out for all comprehensive motor insurance policies issued in the month of July! Mr. Margate purchased his policy via our broker partners - Ahlia Insurance Brokers Co.

The Win 10,000 dirham promotion is open to all Oman Insurance motor customers who buy new or renew a comprehensive motor insurance policy through any channel - from one of our branches, through one of our broker or bancassurance partners or over our convenient online platform.

So remember, if your motor insurance policy is up for renewal shortly, choose Oman Insurance to get great covers for your vehicle and a chance to be a winner too!

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:29:03 UTC
