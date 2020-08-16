Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo announces pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Continuing to bring the latest devices to the market, Ooredoo has announced the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra are now available for pre-order in Oman. As well as being able to get their hands on the sought-after devices, which are packed with top-of-the-line features and boast outstanding performance, at exclusive prices, Ooredoo customers will also receive complimentary pairs of Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live, worth up to OMR 57.9.

The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra's next-generation design and sophisticated appearance are perfectly complimented by the mystic color options. Together, these factors combine to provide consumers with a device perfect for their dynamic lifestyles. What's more, the screen, which is also the largest to date for a Galaxy Note model, is the driving force behind outstanding immersive experiences and unrivalled performance. The world-class S Pen offers ease, simplicity, and conviction on every occasion to elevate standards of working, while watching videos and playing games has never been easier thanks to the design that fits perfectly in the palm of the hand.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Branding and Communications at Ooredoo, said, 'As part of our commitment to enrich our customers' digital lives, we are always looking for ways to combine the newest devices and the best deals. Our latest additions from Samsung are the perfect complement for any kind of lifestyle, whether using them for gaming, streaming, watching movies, or creating a cinematic masterpiece. Plus, with a free gift with every purchase, there's no better time to see exactly what these 'powerphones' can do.'

Osman Albora, Head of Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, 'The highly anticipated release of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra in the region is nearing closer and we are delighted that operators throughout Oman will again feature prominently in the build-up of our latest flagship devices.'

The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra promise to represent another proactivity and productivity chapter concerning working remotely. Thanks to the new and improved capabilities of the Samsung Notes app, all who purchase either device can take advantage of both auto-save and syncing capabilities to ensure all workpieces are seamlessly saved on every occasion. A contributing factor behind this is the long-term partnership between Samsung and Microsoft, which has been fundamental in guaranteeing Windows PC is compatible with both of the latest releases.

At the same time, the stage is also set for gaming experiences to be significantly elevated to newfound heights. This will ensure immersive gaming supported through 5G, a next-generation AI game booster, Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240 Hz touch response in the Galaxy Note20 Ultra's case to offer outstanding visual and audio capabilities.

The long-lasting battery can last an entire day having been charged for 30 minutes, bringing an end to the days of running out of vital moments, whether in personal or professional life.

The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra has also been engineered with a pro-grade multi-camera setup comprising Wide, Telephoto, and Ultra-wide lenses, along with a high-resolution sensor for shots, to bring new meaning to creativity. As for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the device's 120 Hz display refresh rate is a critical factor behind elegant gaming encounters that provide ultimate satisfaction. Those who purchase the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra can link with their PC, reply to messages received via their phones, and transfer and edit files involving multiple devices to reap the rewards of frictionless multitasking.

Ooredoo customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Note20 will get the Buds+, and those pre-ordering the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will receive the Buds Live.

Pre-order now at www.ooredoo.om.