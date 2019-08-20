Log in
OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC

(ODX)
08/20 03:45:22 am
9.25 GBp   +8.82%
Omega Diagnostics : VISITECT CD4 Advanced Disease order

08/20/2019 | 05:22am EDT

20 August 2019

OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC

("Omega" or the "Company" or the "Group")

First Purchase Order for VISITECT® CD4 Advanced Disease Test

Omega (AIM: ODX), the medical diagnostics company focused on allergy, food intolerance and infectious disease, announces that it has received its first purchase order for 20,000 units of its VISITECT® CD4 Advanced Disease test (order value c. £80k) from its partner company in Zimbabwe. Whilst the VISITECT® CD4 Advanced Disease test is currently undergoing review by the UNITAID-funded Expert Review Panel for Diagnostics ("ERPD"), the order from Zimbabwe is not contingent upon conclusion of the ERPD process as this order will supply into B2B marketing channels, rather than NGOs.

Further to the announcement on 16 August 2019 which detailed the Company's first 50,000 test order from Nigeria for its VISITECT® CD4 350 test, these recent orders demonstrate there is demand for both versions of the test and the Company is confident that demand will increase as the outstanding regulatory processes are completed.

Colin King, CEO of the Company, said: "I am delighted that we have now received our first significant purchase orders for both formats of our CD4 test which illustrates there is a clear demand for our innovative and unique products. These tests will have a profoundly positive impact for people living with HIV who currently struggle to access the appropriate healthcare."

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Contacts:

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Tel: 01259 763 030

Bill Rhodes, Interim Non-Executive Chairman

www.omegadiagnostics.com

Colin King, Chief Executive

Kieron Harbinson, Group Finance Director

finnCap Ltd

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Walbrook PR Limited

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or omega@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus

Mob: 07980 541 893

Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

Omega Diagnostics Group plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:21:10 UTC
