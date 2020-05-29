Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omega Flex, Inc.    OFLX

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(OFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Flex : Form SD for Annual Reporting Period Ending 12/31/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM SD

Specialized Disclosure Report

Omega Flex, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Pennsylvania

000-51372

23-1948942

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation

Commission File Number

(I.R.S. Employer

or organization)

Identification No.)

451 Creamery Way, Exton, PA

19341

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Timothy P. Scanlan, General Counsel, (860) 704-6820

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.)

Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies:

  • Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure

Item 1.01 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report

Conflict Minerals Disclosure

Omega Flex, Inc. is filing this Form SD pursuant to Rule 13p-1 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 for the reporting period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Definitions of capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this Conflict Minerals Disclosure shall have the meaning defined in the SEC rules. We do not use any Conflict Minerals in manufacturing products, except for tin, which is used in creating bronze alloy that is used in some of our products.

We have reasonably designed and conducted in good faith a reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") on the source of any Conflict Minerals incorporated into our products that we manufacture or contract to manufacture. Our RCOI was reasonably designed to determine whether tin contained in certain of our products originated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo or an adjoining country, or was from recycled or scrap sources.

Based on our RCOI, we have no reason to believe that any Conflict Minerals incorporated into our products originated in the Covered Countries.

We have determined that tin was contained in two materials that we purchase from two different suppliers; bronze strip that is used to manufacture bronze hose products, and to a much lesser extent bronze wire that is used to manufacture bronze hose braid. The materials certification of the bronze wire contained 0.001% of tin in the material composition. Based on that certification, we have determined that such a low level of material composition did not make the tin necessary for the function or purpose of the bronze wire product, and therefore we have not made any further inquiries into the source of the tin used in the bronze wire.

The materials certification of the bronze strip indicated that tin comprised 4.7% of the material composition. Those bronze hose products represent less than 1% of our total sales volume for the year ending December 31, 2019. For the bronze strip that we use to manufacture bronze hose products, we conducted an RCOI and solicited information from our bronze strip provider as to the source and origin of tin that was incorporated into the bronze strip. We requested that the supplier disclose if Conflict Minerals are contained in the products sold to us originated in the Covered Countries, and to provide a list of the smelters that processed the Conflict Minerals contained in the products sold to us.

In response to our RCOI, that supplier returned a certification stating that the Conflict Minerals contained in the products supplied to us originated from post-industrial or post-consumer scrap and some material is sourced by virgin ingot. In addition to certifications, that supplier referenced its own Conflict Minerals policy that prohibit the sourcing of Conflict Minerals from the Covered Countries. That supplier also provided information regarding the smelters that process the Conflict Minerals contained in the products sold to us. We compared these smelters

against the list of smelters that have received a "conflict free" designation from the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative, and all of the identified smelters received a conflict free designation from CFSI.

This specialized Disclosure Form is available at http://www.omegaflexcorp.com/SECFilings/. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference into this Form SD.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

Date:

s/ Timothy P. Scanlan

May 29, 2020

Timothy P. Scanlan,

General Counsel

Disclaimer

Omega Flex Inc. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 17:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OMEGA FLEX, INC.
01:10pOMEGA FLEX : Form SD for Annual Reporting Period Ending 12/31/2019
PU
05/15OMEGA FLEX, INC. TO HOST VIRTUAL ANN : 00 p.m. EDT
GL
05/04OMEGA FLEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/16OMEGA FLEX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/16OMEGA FLEX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
04/16Omega Flex, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
04/03Omega Flex, Inc. Innovations at Work During COVID-19 Crisis
GL
04/01OMEGA FLEX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for the Quarter Ending ..
GL
03/09OMEGA FLEX : Form 10-K Final, Year Ended 12/31/19
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 111 M - -
Net income 2019 17,3 M - -
Net cash 2019 15,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 62,6x
Yield 2019 1,01%
Capitalization 1 040 M 1 040 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Flex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ralph Hoben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Francis Albino President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul James Kane Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David K. Evans Independent Director
Bruce C. Klink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEGA FLEX, INC.-4.00%1 040
ATLAS COPCO AB2.30%47 188
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.76%39 851
FANUC CORPORATION-2.80%35 207
SMC CORPORATION12.96%35 100
FASTENAL COMPANY9.72%23 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group