OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(OFLX)
93.15 USD   +1.24%
Omega Flex, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings

10/17/2019

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex today reported its results of operations for the Third Quarter, 2019:

  OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX)
  Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30,
         
   2019   2018   2019   2018 
         
Net Sales $81,627,000 $79,443,000 $28,030,000 $27,199,000
         
         
Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc. $  11,733,000 $  14,115,000 $  3,368,000 $  5,176,000
         
Earnings Per Share –
Basic and Diluted		 

$		 

1.16		 

$		 

1.40		 

$		 

0.33		 

$		 

0.51
         
Weighted Average Shares –
Basic and Diluted		   

10,092,027		   

10,091,822		   

10,092,428		   

10,091,822
         

Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s Net Sales for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018 were $81,627,000 and $79,443,000, respectively, increasing 2.8%.  Net Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were 3.1% higher than the third quarter of 2018.   

The Company’s Net Income through September 2019 was $11,733,000 compared to $14,115,000 through the first nine months of 2018, decreasing $2,382,000 or 16.9%.  Income for the third quarter of 2019 was 34.9% lower than 2018.  The contrast in income for the year and quarter is largely driven by increases in several atypical SG&A items: product liability defense costs associated primarily with one pending class action case, which the Company is vigorously defending; consulting costs including related to our new product, MediTrac® flexible medical gas piping; and executive compensation accrual for prior equity awards.  However, the Company’s gross profit from core operations improved over the prior year and the prior quarter.

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict, and may be beyond the ability of Omega Flex to control.  Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995 that are not historical facts, but rather reflect Omega Flex’s current expectations concerning future results and events.  The words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “likely,” “will,” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Omega Flex (or entities in which Omega Flex has interests) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date of this news release.  Omega Flex undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions or circumstances.

Contact:  Kevin R. Hoben
(610) 524-7272

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
