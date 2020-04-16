Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omega Flex, Inc.    OFLX

OMEGA FLEX, INC.

(OFLX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

EXTON, Pa., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex today reported its results of operations for the First Quarter, 2020:

  OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX)
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
     
  2020  2019 
     
Net Sales $25,266,000 $26,788,000
     
     
Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc. $4,344,000 $4,382,000
     
     
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $0.43 $0.43
     
     
Weighted Average Shares - Basic and Diluted  10,094,322  10,091,822
     

Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s Net Sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $25,266,000 compared to $26,788,000 during the first quarter of last year, decreasing $1,522,000 or 5.7%.  Net Income for the first three months of 2020 was however very similar to last year, being $4,344,000 and $4,382,000 for 2020 and 2019, respectively, down 0.9%.  The company was successful in maintaining earnings per share at $0.43 per share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on our March 31, 2020 operations and financial results.  The business continues to operate with two shifts and no layoffs despite a slight softening in our business during the first quarter of 2020.  We have seen an increase in the adoption of MediTrac® flexible medical gas piping systems, used for medical gases (including oxygen) in new or renovated health care facilities.  The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter and beyond will depend on government plans to combat the contagion while attempting to restore the economy, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable at this time. 

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict, and may be beyond the ability of Omega Flex to control.  Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995 that are not historical facts, but rather reflect Omega Flex’s current expectations concerning future results and events.  The words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “likely,” “will,” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Omega Flex (or entities in which Omega Flex has interests) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date of this news release. Omega Flex undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions or circumstances.

Contact: Kevin R. Hoben
(610) 524-7272

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OMEGA FLEX, INC.
04:32pOMEGA FLEX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pOMEGA FLEX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
04:16pOmega Flex, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
04/03Omega Flex, Inc. Innovations at Work During COVID-19 Crisis
GL
04/01OMEGA FLEX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for the Quarter Ending ..
GL
03/09OMEGA FLEX : Form 10-K Final, Year Ended 12/31/19
PU
03/09OMEGA FLEX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/13OMEGA FLEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings
GL
More news
Chart OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Flex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA FLEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ralph Hoben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Francis Albino President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul James Kane Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David K. Evans Independent Director
Bruce C. Klink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEGA FLEX, INC.-26.84%792
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.19%38 139
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.33%33 328
SMC CORPORATION0.40%31 398
FANUC CORPORATION-1.80%26 350
FASTENAL COMPANY-6.47%19 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group