Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Omega Healthcare Investors Inc    OHI

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC (OHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 04:02:01 pm
36.47 USD   +0.72%
2012OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MEDEQUITIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. - MRT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:27pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) ("MedEquities") to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) ("Omega").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of MedEquities will receive only $2.00 in cash and 0.235 shares of Omega for each share of MedEquities that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mrt/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medequities-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-medequities-realty-trust-inc---mrt-300775957.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
06:27pMEDEQUITIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
01/04OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/02ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of MedEquities Rea..
PR
01/02MEDEQUITIES (MRT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MedEquiti..
PR
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.