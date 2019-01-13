Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Merger

Log in
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC (OHI)

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC (OHI)
01/11 04:02:05 pm
36.94 USD   +0.27%
2012OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC : quaterly earnings release
01/13/2019 | 07:56pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

MINDBODY, Inc. (NasdaqGM: MB) regarding its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $36.50 in cash for each share they hold. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mindbody-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Celgene Corporation (NasdaqGS: CELG) regarding its sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for $50.00 in cash and 1 share of Bristol-Myers for each share of Celgene. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/celgene-corporation.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HFBC) regarding its sale to First Financial Corporation for $21.00 in cash or 0.444 shares of First Financial for each share of HopFed. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/hopfed-bancorp-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NasdaqGM: LOXO) regarding its sale to Eli Lilly Company for $235 per share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/loxo-oncology-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) regarding its sale to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) for $2.00 in cash and 0.235 shares of Omega for each share of MedEquities. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/medequities-realty-trust-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc.  (NasdaqCM: OHRP) with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. ("NeuBase") in a stock-for-stock transaction. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ohr-pharmaceutical-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 and 2018, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock of listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

© PRNewswire 2019
