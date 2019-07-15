Log in
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC

Omega Healthcare Investors : Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

07/15/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.66 per share. The common stock dividend is payable Thursday, August 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 766 M
EBIT 2019 546 M
Net income 2019 332 M
Debt 2019 4 705 M
Yield 2019 7,15%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 7 929 M
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,5  $
Last Close Price 37,0  $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taylor C. Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel J. Booth Chief Operating Officer
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bernard J. Korman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC5.15%7 940
WELLTOWER INC22.10%34 489
VENTAS17.97%25 767
HCP16.61%15 597
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.15.11%7 276
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC10.04%5 722
