Omega Healthcare Investors : Provides Updated Information on COVID-19 Impact

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) continues to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its business and operators. The Company has added updated information to its website regarding COVID-19 activity in its portfolio. The information can be found www.omegahealthcare.com.

The information is based on data currently available to the Company and is likely to change as the pandemic progresses. We expect to update the information on a weekly basis after market hours subject to the timely receipt of new data from our operators and third-party data providers. The updates will only be made to the Company's website.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding Omega’s or its tenants’, operators’, borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, facility transitions, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a REIT, plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from Omega's expectations. Omega’s actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things: (i) uncertainties relating to the business operations of the operators of Omega’s properties, including those relating to reimbursement by third-party payors, regulatory matters and occupancy levels; (ii) the impact of healthcare reform and regulation, including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement policies, procedures and rates; (iii) the ability of operators and borrowers to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective rent and debt obligations; (iv) the ability of any of Omega’s operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations, modify the terms of Omega’s mortgages and impede the ability of Omega to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations, and other costs and uncertainties associated with operator bankruptcies; (v) the availability and cost of capital; (vi) changes in Omega’s credit ratings and the ratings of its debt securities; (vii) competition in the financing of healthcare facilities; (viii) Omega’s ability to maintain its status as a REIT and the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; (ix) Omega’s ability to sell assets held for sale or complete potential asset sales on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (x) Omega’s ability to re-lease, otherwise transition or sell underperforming assets on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our tenants and the effect of economic and market conditions generally and other factors affecting our business or the businesses of our tenants that are beyond our or their control, including natural disasters, other health crises or pandemics and governmental actions, particularly in the healthcare industry; (xii) the potential impact of changes in the SNF and ALF market or local real estate conditions on the Company’s ability to dispose of assets held for sale for the anticipated proceeds or on a timely basis, or to redeploy the proceeds therefrom on favorable terms; (xiii) changes in interest rates; and (xiv) other factors identified in Omega’s filings with the SEC. Statements regarding future events and developments and Omega’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward looking statements.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005533/en/