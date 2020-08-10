Omeros : reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Drug developer Omeros Corp on
Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its
investigational treatment for acute respiratory distress
syndrome caused by COVID-19.
The company's shares soared 45% to $20.60 in premarket
trading.
Omeros said all the six patients, who needed mechanical
ventilation before treatment, recovered and were discharged from
hospital.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, causes fluid
to collect in the lungs, depriving organs of oxygen. COVID-19
patients with ARDS often require intensive care.
Omeros' treatment, narsoplimab, is a human monoclonal
antibody that recognizes and locks onto a virus, preventing the
infection from spreading.
The company said it was in talks with the U.S. government
for potential funding to speed up large-scale manufacturing of
narsoplimab.
The U.S. government, under the "Operation Warp Speed"
initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and
treatments to fight COVID-19, has so far agreed to invest more
than $7 billion in vaccines and has funded more than 30
projects, including those for diagnostics and treatments.
A manuscript detailing the results of the study has been
accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal
Immunobiology, Omeros said.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)