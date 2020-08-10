Log in
OMEROS CORPORATION

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
  Report
News 


Omeros : reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

08/10/2020 | 08:45am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Drug developer Omeros Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19.

The company's shares soared 45% to $20.60 in premarket trading.

Omeros said all the six patients, who needed mechanical ventilation before treatment, recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, causes fluid to collect in the lungs, depriving organs of oxygen. COVID-19 patients with ARDS often require intensive care.

Omeros' treatment, narsoplimab, is a human monoclonal antibody that recognizes and locks onto a virus, preventing the infection from spreading.

The company said it was in talks with the U.S. government for potential funding to speed up large-scale manufacturing of narsoplimab.

The U.S. government, under the "Operation Warp Speed" initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight COVID-19, has so far agreed to invest more than $7 billion in vaccines and has funded more than 30 projects, including those for diagnostics and treatments.

A manuscript detailing the results of the study has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Immunobiology, Omeros said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart OMEROS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Omeros Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEROS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,50 $
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Demopulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George A. Gaitanaris Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President-Science
J. Steven Whitaker Chief Medical Officer
Ray Aspiri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEROS CORPORATION0.28%770
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.73%86 946
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.68%71 105
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.18%65 265
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.70.06%38 070
GENMAB A/S55.18%23 785
