OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC.

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. (OML)
Omni-Lite Industries: News Release

02/06/2019 | 08:27pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the “Company” or Omni-Lite”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, Ford, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Department of Defense and the U.S. military.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins, CEO
Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664
Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com
Website: www.omni-lite.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
