DEADLINE ALERT - Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Omnicell, Inc. ("Omnicell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMCL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Omnicell securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019, both dates inclusive.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Omnicell recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) consequently, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) Omnicell misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC reported that Omnicell impulsively recognized over $38 million in sales. The article continued to allege that new product lines were pushed onto cautious customers, who were weary to purchase more inventory due to implementation issues, and Omnicell will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory. Following this news, Omnicell stock dropped $11.41 per share, or roughly 14%, to close at $75.11 on July 11, 2019.

