Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omnicell, Inc.    OMCL

OMNICELL, INC.

(OMCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 16, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Omnicell, Inc. (“Omnicell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMCL) securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Omnicell investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11 per share on July 11, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) that the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) that the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) that the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Omnicell during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 16, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNICELL, INC.
06:41pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05:37pOMNICELL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pOMNICELL, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04:02pOMNICELL : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/24OMNICELL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
07/23OMNICELL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07/23ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
07/21IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/21OMNICELL : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
07/19OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Clas..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 892 M
EBIT 2019 78,4 M
Net income 2019 56,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 2 913 M
Chart OMNICELL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omnicell, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICELL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,13  $
Last Close Price 70,67  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall A. Lipps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Kuipers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge R. Taborga EVP-Engineering & Integration Management Office
Sara J. White Independent Director
James T. Judson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICELL, INC.14.32%2 906
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC85.92%24 455
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD16.19%10 924
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC10.17%1 798
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 524
SECTRA AB0.00%1 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group