Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Omnicell, Inc. ("Omnicell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMCL) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory.

On this news, shares of Omnicell fell as much as 14% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

