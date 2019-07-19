Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL)

07/19/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Omnicell, Inc. (“Omnicell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMCL) securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).Omnicell investors have until September 16, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Omnicell investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11 per share on July 11, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) that the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) that the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) that the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Omnicell, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


