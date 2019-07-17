Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Omnicell, Inc. (“Omnicell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMCL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company will need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory.

On this news, shares of Omnicell fell as much as 14% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Omnicell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

