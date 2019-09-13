Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omnicell, Inc.    OMCL

OMNICELL, INC.

(OMCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMNICELL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Omnicell, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OMCL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Omnicell and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-omcl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 16, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 11, 2019, a report published by GlassHouse Research revealed that the Company had prematurely recognized over $38M in sales, had pushed new product lines onto customers hesitant to purchase more inventory due to implementation issues, and that it would need to write off $23M in obsolete inventory. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41/share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11/share on July 11, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-04150.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNICELL, INC.
09/13OMNICELL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
09/13DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
09/12DEADLINE ALERT - OMNICELL, INC. (OMC : September 16, 2019
PR
09/03LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/27OMNICELL : to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
BU
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, In..
PR
08/22OMNICELL : Launches Autonomous Pharmacy Vision for Retail Pharmacies at NACDS
BU
08/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/05OMCL INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against ..
BU
08/02OMNICELL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 895 M
EBIT 2019 80,8 M
Net income 2019 59,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,2x
P/E ratio 2020 41,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,10x
Capitalization 3 071 M
Chart OMNICELL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omnicell, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICELL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 83,56  $
Last Close Price 73,72  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall A. Lipps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Kuipers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge R. Taborga EVP-Engineering & Integration Management Office
Sara J. White Independent Director
James T. Judson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICELL, INC.18.86%3 032
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC59.99%21 147
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD13.68%10 958
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 752
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC7.68%1 730
SECTRA AB61.66%1 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group