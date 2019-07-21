Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omnicell, Inc.    OMCL

OMNICELL, INC.

(OMCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Omnicell : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OMCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) from October 25, 2018 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 16, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Omnicell investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Omnicell class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1624.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Omnicell recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Omnicell’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1624.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNICELL, INC.
01:01pOMNICELL : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
07/19OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Clas..
PR
07/19Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
07/19OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Cla..
PR
07/19FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/19The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Om..
BU
07/19Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Om..
BU
07/19OMNICELL : Enters Partnership with Atrium Health to Provide Technology and Intel..
BU
07/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Omnicel..
BU
07/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 892 M
EBIT 2019 78,4 M
Net income 2019 56,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,6x
P/E ratio 2020 39,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 2 831 M
Chart OMNICELL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omnicell, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICELL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,13  $
Last Close Price 68,68  $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall A. Lipps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Kuipers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge R. Taborga EVP-Engineering & Integration Management Office
Sara J. White Independent Director
James T. Judson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICELL, INC.13.63%2 831
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC89.76%24 960
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD13.21%11 074
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC16.60%1 822
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 554
SECTRA AB77.80%1 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group