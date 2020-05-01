Log in
OMNICELL, INC.

OMNICELL, INC.

(OMCL)
Omnicell : to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/01/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Event Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, May 26

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health and wellbeing of its employees, stockholders and the broader community, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast. The virtual Annual Meeting will be held as planned on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT. Stockholders will not be able to attend in person.

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit www.meetingcenter.io/238938008. The password for the meeting is OMCL2020. The live audio webcast will begin promptly at 1:30 pm PT, with online access beginning at 1:15 pm PT.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in conjunction with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the notice.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and expert services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings.

Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.*

*From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company's investor relations site and other online social media channels, including its Twitter handle www.twitter.com/omnicell, LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“FD”).

Omnicell and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
