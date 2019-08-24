Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omnicell, Inc.    OMCL

OMNICELL, INC.

(OMCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 10:46am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omnicell, Inc. ("Omnicell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Omnicell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 11, 2019, GlassHouse Research LLC published a report alleging that Omnicell prematurely recognized over $38 million in sales. The report also alleged that new product lines had been pushed onto customers, who were hesitant to purchase more inventory because of implementation issues, and that the Company would need to write off $23 million in obsolete inventory. 

On this news, Omnicell's stock price fell $11.41 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11 per share on July 11, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-omnicell-inc---omcl-300906590.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNICELL, INC.
10:46aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, In..
PR
08/22OMNICELL : Launches Autonomous Pharmacy Vision for Retail Pharmacies at NACDS
BU
08/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/05OMCL INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against ..
BU
08/02OMNICELL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/29OMNICELL : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
07/25DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/25OMNICELL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25OMNICELL, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/25OMNICELL : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group