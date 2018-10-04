Log in
OMNICOM GROUP (OMC)
Interbrand : Releases 2018 Best Global Brands Report

10/04/2018

  • Apple is the first USD $200bn brand
  • 56% YOY growth catapults Amazon to #3
  • New Entrants Spotify and Subaru. Reentrants Chanel, Hennessy, Nintendo

Interbrand announces AppleGoogle, and Amazon are the three most valuable brands in its 2018 Best Global Brands report, with luxury and retail as the two dominant sectors. Now in its 19th year, the report’s 2018 theme is Activating Brave, and examines the role that brand strength plays in the bold transformation of the world’s leading businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005944/en/

Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2018

Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2018

This year, the list features two new entrants and three re-entrants: Spotify at #92 (USD $5,176m), Subaru at #100 (USD $4,214m), Chanel re-enters at #23 (USD $20,005m, last on in 2009), Hennessy at #98 (USD $4,722, last on in 2009), and Nintendo at #99 (USD $4,696m, last on in 2014).

“A decade after the global financial crisis, the brands that are growing fastest are those that intuitively understand their customers and make brave iconic moves that delight and deliver in new ways,” said Charles Trevail, Global Chief Executive Officer, Interbrand.

For six consecutive years, Apple and Google hold the top positions. Apple’s brand value grew by 16 percent to USD $214,480m, and Google’s by 10 percent to USD $155,506m. Amazon achieved 56% growth and is the third brand to reach a 100-billion-dollar brand valuation (USD $100,764m), and is the top performer among 28 brands with double-digit percent growth. Following Microsoft at #4 (USD $92,715m), are Coca-Cola (USD $66,341m), Samsung (USD $59,890m), Toyota (USD $53,404m), Mercedes-Benz (USD $48,601m), and Facebook (USD $45,168m). McDonald’s (USD $43,417m) returns to round out the Top 10.

The five Top Growing Brands include Amazon (56%), 2017 new entrant Netflix (45%), Gucci (30%), 2017 new entrant Salesforce.com (23%), and Louis Vuitton (23%). After five years as the Top Growing Brand, Facebook declines six percent.

More than half of the Best Global Brands came from five sectorsAutomotive (16), Technology (13), Financial Services (12), Luxury (9), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9). Luxury is the new Top Growing Sector (42%), replacing Retail, which continues impressive growth at second (36%). Electronics is third (20%), Sporting Goods is fourth (13%), followed by Financial Services (10%).

The combined total value of the Top 100 crosses the two trillion-dollar threshold with USD $2,015,312m, a YOY increase of 7.7%. For the complete Top 100 ranking and the report with comprehensive analysis of growth, sector, and industry trends, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.

Report and Methodology

The Activating Brave report analyzes how the Best Global Brands are achieving bold transformation that drives lasting economic value through brand strength. Key trends include customer-centricity, positive utility, the rise of luxury, and the success of subscription models.

Interbrand was the first company to have its brand valuation methodology certified as compliant with the requirements of ISO 10668 (requirements for monetary brand valuation) and played a key role in the development of the standard itself.

Three key pieces of analysis form the basis of Interbrand’s valuation methodology:

  • The financial performance of the branded products or services
  • The role the brand plays in purchase decisions
  • The brand’s competitive strength and its ability to create loyalty and, therefore, sustainable demand and profit into the future

This year Interbrand continued its partnership with Infegy for social media analysis.

About Interbrand

At Interbrand, we believe that growth is achieved when an organization has a clear strategy and delivers exceptional customer experiences. We do both, through a combination of strategy, creativity, and technology that helps drive growth for our clients’ brands and businesses. With a network of 18 offices in 14 countries, Interbrand is a global brand consultancy, and publisher of the highly influential annual Best Global Brands and Breakthrough Brands reports, and Webby Award-winning brandchannel. Interbrand is part of The Brand Consulting Group of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). For more information, please contact us, or follow Interbrand on LinkedIn, TwitterFacebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
