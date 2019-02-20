Ketchum : Hires April Scott as Managing Director to Lead Digital, Social and Analytics Integration in North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of April Scott as managing director of digital, social and analytics integration for North America.

Scott will be responsible for enhancing Ketchum's existing suite of digital and social tools, as well as continuing to elevate the agency's content execution and digital consulting capabilities. Under Scott's leadership, clients will experience a cohesive go-to-market strategy, enabling them to benefit from the best of audience listening, channel management, community management, content, paid amplification, influencer relations, earned media and analytics, in what Ketchum has branded StoryWorks.

Scott most recently served as EVP and managing director for Ogilvy's digital group, supporting a diverse range of clients including British Airways, UPS, United Nations, SHOWTIME, IBM and Pfizer, among others. Prior to Ogilvy, Scott held the position of Directeur Conseil at DigitasLBi in Europe, where she led the Nissan Motor Business, worked to create the agency's first social media-focused practice and co-developed the agency's first real-time responsive communications program for Publicis Group Agencies.

"As a communications consultancy, we strive to be borderless and have best-in-class capabilities and consultants in digital. We are excited for April to optimize our already-strong and growing digital, social and analytics specialty areas," said Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum. "In her past roles, April has become well-known for her expertise in leading client engagements across global markets, energizing teams, and building new offerings that help clients fuel business growth. I'm thrilled she is now bringing that experience to bear for Ketchum's clients."

Scott said, "Ketchum's 'no boundaries' approach is helping to bring its digital, influencer and analytics specialties closer together at a time when integrated campaigns are essential to delivering growth for clients. I believe we will be able to unify these areas even more quickly and efficiently, and in doing so we will ensure we have the right talent and expertise from beginning to end for every project. I'm excited to get started and to see what we can achieve for Ketchum's exceptional roster of clients."

