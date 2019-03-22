Ketchum : Named PRWeek's Agency of the Past 20 Years

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was named Best Agency of the Past 20 Years at the 20th annual PRWeek Awards held last night in New York City. Speaking about Ketchum's Agency of the Past 20 Years honor, PRWeek commented: "The achievement speaks to a consistently high level of effective and creative work across a number of clients."

The award was given to Ketchum for receiving the highest number of PRWeek Awards since they began in 1999, with 55 accolades – 10 ahead of its nearest competitor.

PRWeek added, "It is particularly noteworthy that this consistent success is spread across different clients and categories. It is predicated on big ideas that not only capture the imagination of consumers and create awareness, but also move the needle for clients in terms of real business results."

Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO, commented on the award: "Ketchum has an incredible legacy built on outstanding talent and the client partnerships we've forged. My thanks to everyone who has worked for or with the agency over the past 20 years and all those who support us. I'm excited for the next 20 and all that Ketchum will achieve."

Rafferty received honorable mention in the Outstanding Agency Professional category, with PRWeek noting: "Her business savvy and focus on creativity are key reasons Ketchum has become one of the most awarded PR firms."

Ketchum was awarded five awards and two honorable mentions for its work on behalf of its clients. The award-winning client programs include:

AWARD WINNERS

BEST IN ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SPORTS AND MEDIA

"webeefin?"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Six Course Inc.

BEST CONTENT

"webeefin?"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Six Course Inc.

BEST IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

"Teens Prove Their #StreetTread"

Michelin with Ketchum

BEST IN A CRISIS

"From 'S.O.S' to 'Bienvenidos:' Puerto Rico Asks Media to #CoverTheProgress"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

BEST IN PUBLIC AFFAIRS

"Prescribed to Death"

National Safety Council with Ketchum, Energy BBDO, m ss ng p eces and PHD

HONORABLE MENTIONS

BEST IN HEALTHCARE

"Prescribed to Death"

National Safety Council with Ketchum, Energy BBDO, m ss ng p eces and PHD

BEST IN B2B

"Clorox Total 360 System: A Game Changer in Fighting Outbreaks"

CloroxPro with Ketchum

The PRWeek Awards are viewed as one of the communications industry's highest honors. They reward the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit, and education teams, with only 41 trophies awarded each year.

Earlier this year, Ketchum was the most awarded firm at the In2 SABRE Awards winning seven awards for its work on behalf of its clients. In 2018, Ketchum was the most awarded PR consultancy at Cannes, winning 30 Cannes Lions with its partners at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. Also in 2018, Ketchum won its sixth PRWeek Campaign of the Year Award for its work with Frito-Lay, was named WARC's No. 2 digital agency in the world, and was named one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News for the ninth consecutive year.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The Holmes Report's Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 76 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

