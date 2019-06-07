Ketchum : and Michelin Win Best Public Relations Campaign of the Year

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum and Michelin were honored with the Best of Silver Anvil award for Michelin North America's "Teens Prove Their #StreetTread" campaign, making it the best campaign of the year, according to the Public Relations Society of America. Selected by a distinguished panel of judges, the top award was presented at last night's Silver Anvil awards ceremony in New York, which recognizes the best in strategic public relations planning and execution.

In addition to winning the evening's top honor, Ketchum received four other Silver Anvils, and it continues to hold the record for winning the most Silver Anvils, with 184 since the program's inception. Ketchum and its clients also were awarded five Awards of Excellence.

"Great insights are at the heart of every creative idea, and the insight that ultimately led to Michelin's '#StreetTread' program is a testament to how deeply ingrained our teams are with the needs and audiences of our clients," said Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum. "It is an honor to share the stage with our clients to accept these awards, and I'm extremely proud of this incredible campaign and of all the winning programs here tonight."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:





BEST OF SILVER ANVIL

"Teens Prove Their #StreetTread"

Michelin with Ketchum

INFLUENCER MARKETING PROGRAM TO EXPAND AWARENESS – MICRO-INFLUENCERS

"Teens Prove Their #StreetTread"

Michelin North America with Ketchum





INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS – CONSUMER PRODUCTS (FOOD AND BEVERAGE)

"Taste the Gold: Hershey's Shares Olympic Gold Platform"

Hershey's with Ketchum



ISSUES MANAGEMENT

"#CoverTheProgress"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

MARKETING – CONSUMER PRODUCTS (RETAIL STORES AND RESTAURANTS)

"Wendy's Mixtape: WeBeefin' Makes (Air) Waves"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Six Course Inc.



In addition, Ketchum and its clients received Awards of Excellence in the following categories:

CONTENT MARKETING – CONSUMER PRODUCTS

"Wendy's Mixtape: WeBeefin' Makes (Air) Waves"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Six Course Inc.

EVENTS AND OBSERVANCES MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS – BUSINESS PRODUCTS

"Teens Prove Their #StreetTread"

Michelin North America with Ketchum

GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

"3M Champions Science"

3M with Ketchum





MULTICULTURAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

"Toward A More Perfect Union: Café Bustelo Cafe Collabs"

JM Smucker's Cafe Bustelo with Ketchum, Sapient Razorfish, BMF, iProspect and Carat Global



REPUTATION AND BRAND MANAGEMENT – BUSINESS (COMPANIES WITH SALES OF $500 MILLION TO $10 BILLION)

"3M Champions Science"

3M with Ketchum

The Silver Anvils honor organizations that have successfully addressed a contemporary public relations issue with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

These awards follow several wins in the last year recognizing the firm's creative excellence. In March, Ketchum was recognized by PRWeek as the Agency of the Past 20 Years, noting its "consistently high level of effective and creative work across a number of clients." In 2018, Ketchum was the most awarded PR firm at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, winning 30 Cannes Lions with its clients and agency partners.

