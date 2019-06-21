Omnicom : Another Strong Year for TBWA\Worldwide at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide is once again a top performer at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, earning 65 Lions across 19 distinct categories. Contributions to these wins came from all corners of the globe, representing more than 15 different TBWA offices, demonstrating impressive strength across the collective.

TBWA remains among the top five global advertising networks at Cannes Lions and contributed to Omnicom Group being named Holding Company of the Year for the second consecutive time.

"The strong showing across the Collective is a testament to TBWA's united commitment to creating disruptive work that drives cultural conversation," said TBWA\Worldwide CEO Troy Ruhanen. "We're also proud to see the range of categories in our final results this year, as well as wins for some of our most valued clients, including Apple, the Cannes Lions 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year. Congratulations to all of our creative minds around the globe for their much-deserved recognition."

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York had its most successful Cannes Lions in at least 20 years, ending the week as the most awarded TBWA agency with 18 Lions, including five Gold and 10 Silver for their impressive work with Adidas and Columbia Journalism Review. The Adidas campaign "Billie Jean King Your Shoes" was a favorite at the festival this year, earning 10 Lions across six categories. TBWA\Chiat\Day New York also earned Gold for "The Fake News Stand" for Columbia Journalism Review in Outdoor.

TBWA\Paris ended the week with an impressive 13 Lions with leading campaigns "McDelivery" for McDonald's and "Harmless Guns" for Dagoma, which earned a Gold Lion in PR.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency dedicated to Apple, also had a strong year with eight awards including three Gold Lions for Apple's holiday campaign, "Share Your Gifts" and the inspirational tribute to the Mac, "Make Something Wonderful." Apple was honored as 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year after an incredible showing at the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival in which the brand earned a Grand Prix in Entertainment for Music for "Welcome Home" by TBWA\Media Arts Lab and a Grand Prix for its retail activation Today at Apple.

Other Gold-Winning agencies at this year's festival include TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris for their work for Town Lodge, TBWA\Hakuhodo's campaign for Japan Para Table Tennis Association and TBWA\Melbourne's work for ANZ Bank.

Additional agencies that won Lions include TBWA\India, TBWA\Shanghai, TBWA\Istanbul, HEIMAT, TBWA\España, TBWA\Belgium, TBWA\SMP, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, Lew'Lara\TBWA and TBWA\Helsinki.

The following summarizes the Gold and Silver Cannes Lions TBWA was awarded in 2019:

GOLD

Branded Experience & Activation: Live Brand Experience or Activation – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Design: Brand Collateral –The Most Challenging Ping Pong Table, TBWA\Hakuhodo Entertainment: Fiction Film – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Film: Consumer Durables – Make Something Wonderful, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Film Craft: Animation – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Outdoor: Consumer Durables – Here to Create Change, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Outdoor: Displays – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne Outdoor: Limited Run Promotional Items & Print – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Outdoor: Live Advertising and Events – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York PR: Co-creation & User Generated Content – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris PR: Multi-market Campaign – Big Mac 50th Anniversary, Design by Disruption and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Radio & Audio: Script – Town Lodge, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

SILVER

Brand Experience & Activation: Corporate Social Responsibility – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris Brand Experience & Activation: Sponsorship & Brand Partnership – Pride Jersey, TBWA\Hakuhodo Brand Experience & Activation: Challenger Brand – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Brand Experience & Activation: Media/Entertainment – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Design: Special Editions & Bespoke Items – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Design: Creation of a New Brand Identity – The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders, TBWA\Hakuhodo Design: Promotional Printed Media – Flowers Talking, Heimat Design: Promotional Item Design – My Personal Coffin, Heimat Direct: Corporate Social Responsibility – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris Direct: Use of Ambient Media, Small Scale – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Direct: Challenger Brand – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Film: Consumer Durables – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Industry Craft: Outdoor – Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Innovation: Product Innovation – #BrailleBricksForAll, Lew'Lara\TBWA Media: Consumer Services, Business-to-Business – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne Outdoor: Retail – McDelivery, TBWA\Paris Outdoor: Transit – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne Outdoor: Interactive Experiences – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Outdoor: Limited Run Promotional items & Print – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York PR: Media Relations – The Land of Free Press, TBWA\Helsinki PR: Effectiveness – Big Mac 50th Anniversary, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Print & Publishing: Commercial Publications – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Sustainable Development Goals: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris Radio & Audio: Travel – The Real Cost/The Real Cost of Being Zulu, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

To see all the winning work across TBWA, visit https://tbwacannes.com/winners

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

