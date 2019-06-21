Log in
Omnicom : Another Strong Year for TBWA\Worldwide at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

06/21/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide is once again a top performer at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, earning 65 Lions across 19 distinct categories. Contributions to these wins came from all corners of the globe, representing more than 15 different TBWA offices, demonstrating impressive strength across the collective.

TBWA remains among the top five global advertising networks at Cannes Lions and contributed to Omnicom Group being named Holding Company of the Year for the second consecutive time.

"The strong showing across the Collective is a testament to TBWA's united commitment to creating disruptive work that drives cultural conversation," said TBWA\Worldwide CEO Troy Ruhanen. "We're also proud to see the range of categories in our final results this year, as well as wins for some of our most valued clients, including Apple, the Cannes Lions 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year. Congratulations to all of our creative minds around the globe for their much-deserved recognition." 

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York had its most successful Cannes Lions in at least 20 years, ending the week as the most awarded TBWA agency with 18 Lions, including five Gold and 10 Silver for their impressive work with Adidas and Columbia Journalism Review. The Adidas campaign "Billie Jean King Your Shoes" was a favorite at the festival this year, earning 10 Lions across six categories. TBWA\Chiat\Day New York also earned Gold for "The Fake News Stand" for Columbia Journalism Review in Outdoor.

TBWA\Paris ended the week with an impressive 13 Lions with leading campaigns "McDelivery" for McDonald's and "Harmless Guns" for Dagoma, which earned a Gold Lion in PR.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency dedicated to Apple, also had a strong year with eight awards including three Gold Lions for Apple's holiday campaign, "Share Your Gifts" and the inspirational tribute to the Mac, "Make Something Wonderful." Apple was honored as 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year after an incredible showing at the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival in which the brand earned a Grand Prix in Entertainment for Music for "Welcome Home" by TBWA\Media Arts Lab and a Grand Prix for its retail activation Today at Apple.

Other Gold-Winning agencies at this year's festival include TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris for their work for Town Lodge, TBWA\Hakuhodo's campaign for Japan Para Table Tennis Association and TBWA\Melbourne's work for ANZ Bank.

Additional agencies that won Lions include TBWA\India, TBWA\Shanghai, TBWA\Istanbul, HEIMAT, TBWA\España, TBWA\Belgium, TBWA\SMP, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, Lew'Lara\TBWA and TBWA\Helsinki.

The following summarizes the Gold and Silver Cannes Lions TBWA was awarded in 2019:

GOLD

  1. Branded Experience & Activation: Live Brand Experience or Activation – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  2. Design: Brand Collateral –The Most Challenging Ping Pong Table, TBWA\Hakuhodo
  3. Entertainment: Fiction Film – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  4. Film: Consumer Durables – Make Something Wonderful, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  5. Film Craft: Animation – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  6. Outdoor: Consumer Durables – Here to Create Change, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  7. Outdoor: Displays – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne
  8. Outdoor: Limited Run Promotional Items & Print – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  9. Outdoor: Live Advertising and Events – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  10. PR: Co-creation & User Generated Content – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris
  11. PR: Multi-market Campaign – Big Mac 50th Anniversary, Design by Disruption and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  12. Radio & Audio: Script – Town Lodge, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

SILVER

  1. Brand Experience & Activation: Corporate Social Responsibility – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris
  2. Brand Experience & Activation: Sponsorship & Brand Partnership – Pride Jersey, TBWA\Hakuhodo
  3. Brand Experience & Activation: Challenger Brand – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  4. Brand Experience & Activation: Media/Entertainment – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  5. Design: Special Editions & Bespoke Items – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  6. Design: Creation of a New Brand Identity – The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders, TBWA\Hakuhodo
  7. Design: Promotional Printed Media – Flowers Talking, Heimat
  8. Design: Promotional Item Design – My Personal Coffin, Heimat
  9. Direct: Corporate Social Responsibility – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris
  10. Direct: Use of Ambient Media, Small Scale – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  11. Direct: Challenger Brand – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  12. Film: Consumer Durables – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  13. Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction – Share Your Gifts, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
  14. Industry Craft: Outdoor – Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  15. Innovation: Product Innovation – #BrailleBricksForAll, Lew'Lara\TBWA
  16. Media: Consumer Services, Business-to-Business – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne
  17. Outdoor: Retail – McDelivery, TBWA\Paris
  18. Outdoor: Transit – Signs of Love, TBWA\Melbourne
  19. Outdoor: Interactive Experiences – Billie Jean King Your Shoes, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  20. Outdoor: Limited Run Promotional items & Print – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  21. PR: Media Relations – The Land of Free Press, TBWA\Helsinki
  22. PR: Effectiveness – Big Mac 50th Anniversary, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  23. Print & Publishing: Commercial Publications – The Fake News Stand, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
  24. Sustainable Development Goals: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions – Harmless Guns, TBWA\Paris
  25. Radio & Audio: Travel – The Real Cost/The Real Cost of Being Zulu, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

To see all the winning work across TBWA, visit https://tbwacannes.com/winners

About TBWA\Worldwide
TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-strong-year-for-tbwaworldwide-at-the-2019-cannes-lions-international-festival-of-creativity-300873038.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide


© PRNewswire 2019
