Omnicom : Credera Names Justin Bell as CEO

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019-- Credera, a full-service management consulting, user experience, and technology solutions firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Justin Bellas its new CEO, effective immediately.

Justin Bellhas been with Credera for 15 years and has served as Credera's president since 2016. He will take over from Rob Borrego, who has led the firm for the last 15 years. This transition is the culmination of a multi-year succession plan that began with Justin's promotion to president three years ago and the thoughtful and gradual transition of responsibilities. Justin is uniquely qualified to lead the firm because he has grown up in the Credera culture and spearheaded many forward-looking change initiatives.

'I am extremely proud and humbled by the way Credera has evolved as a trusted advisor to the organizations we serve and a great place to work for our people,' shares Borrego. 'Justin's vision for growth will position Credera to flourish and provide more opportunities for our people and continue to serve our clients in new and innovative ways. He has an excellent track record leading Credera's business development, staffing and project execution, and overall strategic planning for the firm. His past experience and character of humility and servant leadership has positioned him as the best leader for Credera's future.'

'Credera's future is bright,' Bell says. 'We have an incredible team that is committed to our clients and to each other. I'm consistently amazed and impressed with what our people can do and how they go about it. As we continue to grow and expand geographically, we will be better positioned to serve our clients with deeper expertise and extended capabilities, including those that have global operations. Since Credera's acquisition by Omnicom in August 2018, we have been able to meet the market need for strategic partners that can play across business and technology consulting while working closely with creative and advertising agencies who are best able to understand and reach customers.'

'I've spent the last year working closely with Omnicom Precision Marketing Group's (OPMG) CEO, Luke Taylor, and the CEOs from many other agencies to define consulting offerings that perfectly align with the traditional agency services in an integrated and seamless way for our clients,' Bell explains. 'We've enjoyed success for our clients and Omnicom and look forward to significant growth opportunities.'

Bell, a widely-respected leader with more than two decades of technology and consulting experience across a wide range of industries including digital, retail, entertainment, transportation, medical, and hospitality, joined Credera in 2004. Since that time, he has risen through the firm's ranks to lead its consulting operations and overall strategic planning. He resides in Dallaswith his wife, Karla, and two children, Grady and Riley.

ABOUT CREDERA

With approximately 400 consulting professionals serving a national client base from offices in Dallas, Denver, and Houston, Credera drives digital transformation for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders. Credera provides expert, objective advice to help solve complex business and technology challenges and leverages their deep capabilities in strategy, organization, process, analytics, user experience, and technology to help clients improve their business performance. For more information visit www.credera.com.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.