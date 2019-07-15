Log in
OMNICOM GROUP

(OMC)
Omnicom Group Inc. : Declares Dividend

07/15/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2019 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)

About  Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-300885118.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
