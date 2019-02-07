Log in
Omnicom : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/07/2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The company will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM (ET). The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 230-1059 (domestic) and (612) 234-9960 (international). In addition, the conference call will be simulcast and archived at http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-relations/news-events-and-filings.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitterfor the latest news.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year--2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300791820.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 17:59:03 UTC
