Omnicom : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The company will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM (ET). The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 230-1059 (domestic) and (612) 234-9960 (international). In addition, the conference call will be simulcast and archived at http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-relations/news-events-and-filings.

