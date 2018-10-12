Omnicom : Vice Chairman, Treasurer To Leave

Micah Maidenberg

Omnicom Group Inc.(OMC) is losing two senior leaders, the company said Friday afternoon.

Vice Chairman Serge Dumont is stepping down in order to focus on philanthropy and investing, according to a statement from the advertising, marketing and public relations company. He joined Omnicom in 2006 and also served as chairman of its business in the Asia-Pacific region.

In prepared remarks, Omnicom Chief Executive Officer John Wren credited Mr. Dumont for helping the company grow in Asia, especially in China.

Separately, Omnicom Treasurer Dennis Hewitt has decided retire at the end of the year after spending 30 years with the company, the company said.

Shares of Omnicom were unchanged in after-hours trading. The stock gained 0.8% to $68.60 Friday and has lost 5.8% this year.

