Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Omnicom Group    OMC

OMNICOM GROUP (OMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Omnicom : Vice Chairman, Treasurer To Leave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:31pm CEST
   Micah Maidenberg

Omnicom Group Inc.(OMC) is losing two senior leaders, the company said Friday afternoon.

Vice Chairman Serge Dumont is stepping down in order to focus on philanthropy and investing, according to a statement from the advertising, marketing and public relations company. He joined Omnicom in 2006 and also served as chairman of its business in the Asia-Pacific region.

In prepared remarks, Omnicom Chief Executive Officer John Wren credited Mr. Dumont for helping the company grow in Asia, especially in China.

Separately, Omnicom Treasurer Dennis Hewitt has decided retire at the end of the year after spending 30 years with the company, the company said.

Shares of Omnicom were unchanged in after-hours trading. The stock gained 0.8% to $68.60 Friday and has lost 5.8% this year.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNICOM GROUP
10/12OMNICOM : Vice Chairman, Treasurer To Leave
DJ
10/12OMNICOM : Announces Dennis Hewitt Steps Down as Treasurer
PR
10/12OMNICOM : Announces Serge Dumont Steps down as Vice Chairman, and Chairman, Omni..
PR
10/11OMNICOM : Schedules Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Earnings Release and Con..
PR
10/10Correction to Ford choosing BBDO for key ad role
DJ
10/10OMNICOM : The ICON Digital Department is Expanding
PR
10/10OMNICOM : Media Group names new MENA head for agency
AQ
10/10OMNICOM : WPP down as Ford drives off with Omnicom
AQ
10/09Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
10/09MARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WP..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Omnicom vice chairman exiting to pursue philanthropy 
10/10FBI contacts trade group in ad industry media-buying probe 
10/09MY K.I.S.S. DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLI : 3rd Quarter 2018 Update 
10/06STOCKS TO WATCH : Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs 
10/05PII Dividend Growth Portfolio - 66 Holdings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 313 M
EBIT 2018 2 093 M
Net income 2018 1 275 M
Debt 2018 1 632 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 15 273 M
Chart OMNICOM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Omnicom Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICOM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 73,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Wren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Angelastro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Purcell Independent Director
Leonard S. Coleman Lead Independent Director
Linda Johnson Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICOM GROUP-6.54%15 273
WPP GROUP-20.58%17 779
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.69%13 956
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-29.26%9 147
INTERPUBLIC GROUP8.83%8 290
JCDECAUX-14.89%7 056
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.