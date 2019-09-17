Omnicom : at Advertising Week 2019

Advertising Week New York 2019, the annual gathering of marketing, advertising, technology and brand professionals, begins this year on Monday, September 23rd in New York City. Omnicom, along with several agency members from across the networks, will be featured in speaking sessions and planned events throughout the week.

Highlights include:

Monday, September 23rd

11:30AM | 'Brave Brands 2019' with Itaru Fujikawa, Senior Account Director, TBWAHakuhodo & Ari Weiss, Chief Creative Officer, DDB

1:30PM | 'Raising the New Gen: A Frank Conversation Between a Mentor and His Mentees' with Chris Beresford-Hill, Chief Creative Officer, TBWAChiatDay

Tuesday, September 24th

9:30AM | 'Buying Media to Buying Audiences' with Matt Kramer, Managing Director, Advanced Advertising, OMG

10:45PM | 'Sparks, Signals, Stories: What Work that Works Looks Like on YouTube' with Nick Reggars, Group Content Strategy Director, GS&P

Wednesday, September 25th

10:00AM | 'Media Measurement Priorities' with Jonathan Steuer, Chief Research Officer, OMG

1:45PM | 'Cannabis, Hemp and CBD: How Licensing Programs Can Turn Brands into Leaders' with Allison Ames, President & CEO, Beanstalk & Michael Stone, Chairman and Co-Founder, Beanstalk

Thursday, September 26th

9:30AM | 'The Role of Identity in an Evolving Data-Driven World' with Megan Pagliuca, Chief Data Officer, Hearts & Science

2:15PM | 'Inside the Great Hack' with Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman & Partner, GS&P

4:30PM | 'Measurement on Demand' with Adam Gitlin, Head of Data, Annalect

View the full list of events here.