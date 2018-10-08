Log in
WPP loses role as Ford's lead creative agency

10/08/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A WPP sign outside its London offices

(Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP has lost its position as lead creative agency for Ford Motor Co, WPP said.

WPP said Ford had given the job to another agency, named by Ford as Omnicom's BBDO.

WPP will be responsible for "activating" the Ford brand - a term used to cover various types of marketing - through its global Ford agency GTB and other WPP agencies, WPP said.

https://bit.ly/2y9e9CN

The company said it will continue to handle Tier Two advertising work in the United States, the China advertising operations, advertising for Ford's luxury vehicle brand Lincoln and all of Ford's public relations.

Ford said in April it would take bids on some of its advertising managed by WPP, adding to uncertainty around the British ad giant after the exit of founder Martin Sorrell.

WPP handles advertising for big clients such as Vodafone, Chanel, Unilever and BP.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Stocks treated in this article : Ford Motor Company, Omnicom Group, WPP Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.54% 9.26 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
OMNICOM GROUP 3.05% 72.35 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
WPP GROUP -2.03% 1110 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 319 M
EBIT 2018 2 092 M
Net income 2018 1 273 M
Debt 2018 1 252 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 12,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 15 753 M
Chart OMNICOM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Omnicom Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICOM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 73,1 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Wren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Angelastro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Purcell Independent Director
Leonard S. Coleman Lead Independent Director
Linda Johnson Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNICOM GROUP-3.60%15 753
WPP GROUP-15.51%18 752
PUBLICIS GROUPE-6.20%14 405
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-25.93%9 576
INTERPUBLIC GROUP15.82%8 961
JCDECAUX-6.86%7 673
