OMNICOM GROUP, INC., (OMC)

OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,

(OMC)
Omnicom Group Inc. : Declares Dividend

02/11/2020 | 05:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2020 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-301003301.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
